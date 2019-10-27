VERONA — Port Byron’s quick counterattack proved to be too much for Weedsport.
The Warriors controlled possession for long stretches of the first half but the Panthers netted a pair of goals the other way, as No. 4 Port Byron topped rival No. 1 Weedsport 2-0 in the Section III, Class D field hockey semifinals at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Sunday.
Port Byron advances to play Little Falls in the finals at Sauquoit Valley High School Wednesday. It’s the Panthers’ first trip to the finals under head coach Mindy Gilbert, who has led the program for nearly a decade.
“There’s no words to express how happy I am for those kids,” Gilbert said. “They’ve worked so hard and they’ve come together as a team collectively. They just bring out the best in each other and I couldn’t be more proud as a coach.”
Rileigh Gray and Alison Grudzien each scored once for the Panthers, while Rileigh Luste added an assist. Freshman Maria Burns finished with a dozen saves for the shutout.
“Maria played really well. They were coming at her pretty hard with some hard shots, and then my defense would carry the ball out,” Gilbert said. “It’s always a collective effort, but her — that last tier of defense — stopped it, we carried it and took it forward. I’m happy for her and for everybody.”
Mariah Quigley made nine saves in net for the Warriors, including a couple key stops on scrambles in the first half.
“Mariah has been unbelievable for us all year,” Weedsport coach Theresa Leonardi said. “She’s one of the biggest reasons we are where we are. I have nothing but tremendous respect for the effort she’s put in. She works her tail off every day in practice. She’s a huge asset to our program.”
Port Byron was able to weather the Weedsport storm early, and were opportunistic on the counterattack to take a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.
Luste rushed the ball up the field on the right side and threw it toward the net. Gray was there to finish it off to open the scoring.
The Panthers added to their lead off a penalty corner midway through the first half. Port Byron created a scramble and Grudzien was there to chip it into the net.
“There’s 60 minutes, and every single one of them are crucial,” Gilbert said. “It isn’t the first 15. It’s ‘Come out of the gate as strong as you can and then keep up the momentum’ and that’s what we did.”
Burns had 11 saves in the first half alone, as the Panthers kept the Warriors to 0-for-11 on penalty corners in the first 30 minutes.
For Leonardi, it wasn't just the first 15 minutes that was frustrating.
“The entire game was extremely frustrating,” Leonardi said. “Give Port Byron all the credit in the world. They played well and they converted on their opportunities.”
The teams continued to trade chances in the second half, but the Panthers were able to spend more time with offensive possession. The Warriors were unable to mount a comeback, halting their streak of appearances in the section finals at six years.
“Today it’s just a deep hurt,” Leonardi said. “We thought if we played our best, we could’ve won. Give Port Byron credit. They converted on their opportunities and we did not.”
In the other Class D semifinal, No. 3 Little Falls routed No. 2 Morrisville-Eaton 7-2. Gilbert and the Panthers are now focused on the Mounties.
“I saw a little bit of the first half and that’s the first I’ve seen them play all year,” Gilbert said. “No matter who we’re playing or who we’re facing, we’re going to go work hard for the next couple of days. We’re beyond excited to play for the section title.”