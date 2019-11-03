VERONA — Moments after the final horn, Mindy Gilbert’s message to her team was clear.
“Don’t you dare hang your head.”
Less than a week after winning the Section III, Class D championship — the program's first title in 28 years — the Port Byron field hockey team fell to Class C champion Camden 5-0 in the in the Section III, Class C/D playoff at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Sunday.
“They had an incredible season and they have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Gilbert, the Panthers coach. “They accomplished a lot and did everything with poise and class. I’m really proud of everything they’ve done.”
Goalie Maria Burns stood on her head at times for Port Byron. The freshman finished with 22 saves.
“Maria played excellent today. She’s definitely stepped up, and I’m excited for what the future holds for her,” Gilbert said. “I think she has the potential to be a great goalie, and she did a phenomenal job down the stretch when they were coming at her hard. She hung tough mentally.”
Port Byron earned the first penalty corner of the day five minutes in and pushed the shot just wide. Minutes later Emily Walker pounced on a rebound at the other end to open the scoring for Camden.
Burns turned away a shot off a Blue Devils penalty corner midway through the first half, but Camden’s Mackenzie Mix converted on another PC opportunity in the final minute and the Blue Devils led 2-0 at halftime.
Camden converted on another penalty corner 3:16 into the second half. Burns made the initial stop, but Chloe Hite was able to chip the ball in.
Hite tallied her second of the day after Burns made another series of stops with 15 minutes remaining, and the Blue Devils capped the scoring with another goal in the final minute.
For Gilbert, the Panthers followed through with the motto they’ve held close all season — “Never give up.”
“They never gave up. They fought until the end and it didn’t matter what the score was until the buzzer went off,” Gilbert said. “They gave it their all and they were still encouraging each other and trusting each other and complimenting each other. … To me, the way they carried themselves speaks volumes about what type of kids they are and the character they have.
“That’s what it’s about.”
Port Byron is graduating seven seniors from the team, including the Panthers' top three scorers: Rileigh Gray, Rileigh Luste and Alison Grudzien.
“We didn’t want this to come to an end. Things have been awesome," Gilbert said. "We can walk away with this with our heads held high.”