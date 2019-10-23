PORT BYRON — The Panthers pounded the Indians.
Three players recorded multiple goals to lead No. 4 Port Byron to a 9-3 victory over No. 5 Sauquoit Valley in the Section III, Class D field hockey quarterfinals in Port Byron Wednesday.
Port Byron advances to play rival Weedsport, the No. 1 seed, in the semifinals at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Sunday.
“Everybody contributed and did their job,” Panthers coach Mindy Gilbert said. “They transferred the ball from the midfield to the front line, and then my front line finished. It was awesome.”
Rileigh Gray paced Port Byron with three goals and three assists. Alison Grudzien added three goals, Rileigh Luste tacked on two goals and Shalynn Bizardi scored once.
Goalie Maria Burns finished with three saves and Colleen Jump played about three minutes in relief.
“It was a solid team effort,” Gilbert said. “Everybody in each aspect of the game played really well. We had some beautiful hits and they were making good passes to the open players. I think they put it all together tonight.”
Bizardi opened the scoring 6:47 into the contest, but the Indians answered 53 seconds later. Grudzien’s chip shot on the rush from the left side put the Panthers back ahead and Luste’s first goal of the night gave Port Byron a 3-1 lead at halftime.
Sauquoit Valley cut its deficit to one off a penalty corner 5:33 into the second half, but it was the first of three goals in a one minute span. Grudzien potted a rebound and then Luste swept the ball in from the left side 33 seconds later.
The Indians cut the Panthers’ lead to 5-3 with 16:37 remaining, but Gray scored back-to-back goals, and Grudzien and Gray completed their hat tricks with less than three minutes to play to seal the win.
“Sometimes when we score we get hyped up and excited, and sometimes we’re not focused mentally and teams can come back,” Gilbert said of the goals coming in clusters. “After that happened (tonight), their mental toughness took over and they played with their hearts and left it all on the field. That’s all I can ask of them.”
After a convincing win in the first round, Gilbert believes her team is peaking at the right time.
“I think the last few games we’ve really put it together,” Gilbert said. “Before it was bits and pieces, but now it’s all coming together. This is the perfect timing for that, and we look forward to playing in the next round.”
That next round is against Port Byron’s rival — Weedsport. The Warriors topped the Panthers in the county tournament at the start of the season and when the teams played in Weedsport, but the Panthers took the last meeting in Port Byron.
“We’re excited about it,” Gilbert said. “We know Weedsport is very talented, but we are as well. It’s going to be a competitive game and my kids are looking forward to it.
“We’ll work hard the rest of the week and look forward to Sunday.”