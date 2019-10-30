SAUQUOIT — For the first time in 28 years, the Panthers are section champions.
No. 4 Port Byron converted on two of its penalty corners — one in each half — and hung on for a 2-0 victory over No. 3 Little Falls in the Section III, Class D field hockey championship game at Sauquoit Valley High School Wednesday. It’s the first title for the Panthers since 1991.
“Words cannot describe how proud I am,” Port Byron coach Mindy Gilbert said. “The journey that we’ve had from start to finish this season is something I’m truly blessed and thankful for. These kids gave everything they had for me. It’s an awesome moment.”
Port Byron plays the Class C champion, either Camden or Clinton, in the C-D playoff game at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School Sunday. The winner moves on to the state tournament.
Rileigh Luste recorded a pair of assists and was the sportsmanship award winner for the Panthers Wednesday. Rileigh Gray and Jenna Mapley each added one goal.
Freshman goalie Maria Burns made four saves in goal for the shutout.
“The defense was on their heels, but when they got the ball they were able to carry it out,” Gilbert said. “Maria did a fantastic job. I heard her today vocalize more than I did at the beginning of the season. … She was dictating from the back — what I’ve been teaching her all year — and it helped (the defense).”
The Panthers finished the day 2-for-5 on penalty corners, and held the Mounties to 0-for-11.
“That was crucial and one of the things we’ve been stressing, especially in the last few practices,” Gilbert said. “We can’t have missed opportunities against good teams. We have to finish and corners are the best opportunities to finish. They did a fantastic job with that.”
The Panthers opened the scoring 7:10 into the first half on their first penalty corner of the afternoon when Mapley — normally the backbone of the defense — chipped the ball in from the right side for her first goal of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was the inserter for the corner and (Luste) push-passed it in and it went off the goalie’s pads and I just tapped it in,” Mapley said. “It was right there.”
Burns made a couple diving saves midway through the frame to keep the Mounties off the board. Minutes later Luste led the rush the other way and made a pass to Gray, who fired a shot just wide.
The Panthers led 1-0 at the break, but the Mounties got the better chances early in the second half. Little Falls’ goalie made a lunging kick save with 13:30 remaining, but Gray’s goal off a penalty corner with 9:52 gave Port Byron some breathing room.
“I’ve been practicing lifting it with the weak side of my stick, and Rileigh’s pass came in so smoothly that I could stop it, flip it over a little bit and flick it over my shoulder,” Gray said. “It went right in.”
Although the Panthers went up by two with under 10 minutes to play, Gilbert knew her team couldn’t just breeze through the rest of the game.
“We’re excited and you feel like you have an edge, but you can never let down because teams like that will come back,” Gilbert said. “We just held tough mentally, and their chemistry came together and they supported one another. … That’s the difference with this team. They’re all there for one another.”
Afterward, there were plenty of hugs before the team received their medals. Words were hard to come by.
“Everything just felt like it fell into place,” Gray said. “The stars aligned like we were meant to win this game. I’m at a loss for words.”