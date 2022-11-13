Port Byron field hockey's memorable season ends in state semifinal

Port Byron field hockey’s memorable season has come to an end.

The Panthers fell to Section IV’s Whitney Point 8-0 on Saturday in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C semifinal at Centereach High School on Long Island.

It was Port Byron’s first trip to the state tournament in school history.

Maria Burns made 25 saves for Port Byron in the defeat.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Panthers coach Mindy Gilbert said in an email. “They exemplify hard work, commitment and perseverance. Everything they faced this year they did so with confidence and with a never-give-up attitude. It has been an incredible run and a season to remember.”

Port Byron’s season was one for the team record books. The Panthers finished 16-4 overall with a perfect 8-0 record in the league to capture their division title.

As the No. 1 seed in the Section IV Class D tournament, Port Byron knocked off Weedsport and Morrisville-Eaton to capture its second section title in three years and fourth overall (2019, 1991 and 1988 were other championship seasons).

The Panthers' season also carries a unique distinction: Their section and regional titles were obtained at different classifications.

While Section III has enough Class D teams to complete two rounds of playoffs, New York state has not held a Class D tournament since 2001. From 2002 through 2021, Section III's Class C and Class D champions faced off in a crossover game to determine who'd advance to the state tournament.

The last time Port Byron won the section title in 2019, its season ended in that crossover game in a loss to Class C Camden.

The Panthers suffered a similar fate in 1991. Port Byron was declared co-champions with Hamilton following a tie score in the Class C-D championship game, but Hamilton advanced to the state tournament on a tiebreaker.

New York eliminated the need for a Class C-D crossover game back in May at the association's executive committee meeting.

Beginning in 2022, Section V (Rochester region) would no longer field Class C field hockey teams. That meant Section VI (Buffalo region) would not have an opponent in the state tournament's regional round.

To prevent one sectional champion from receiving a fortuitous bye to the state semifinal, the state's field hockey committee proposed installing an at-large bid, that would be awarded to one section on a rotating basis.

In the first year of the rotation this fall, Section III owned the at-large bid and Port Byron was the beneficiary (the rotation shifts to Section IV next season).

Port Byron took advantage of the new format. As Section III's at-large bid in the Class C tournament, the Class D Panthers traveled to Medina and beat Section VI's Akron on a late goal last weekend.

With that, the Panthers became Class D section champs and Class C regional champs.