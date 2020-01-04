PORT BYRON — Hosting its annual Mid-Winter Classic, Port Byron wrestling had to settle for a handful of place finishers Saturday at Port Byron high school.
Five Panthers placed in the tournament and two advanced to the finals of their respective weight class, but none were able to claim championships.
Leading the way were Jack Smith at 132 pounds and Mitch Tanner at 220, both of whom finished as runners-up.
Both wrestlers started the day with byes in the first round. Smith picked up a 12-2 major decision over Justin Bachman in the semifinals, but couldn't overcome Marcellus' Ryan Moses in the championship match, losing a tough 1-0 decision.
Tanner's day started off with a pin in the third period of his quarterfinal bout against Central Square's Nick Lougnot. He followed with another pin in the semifinals against Marcellus' Mckee Wilvon, this time requiring 25 seconds of overtime to do so.
Tanner's excellence didn't extend into the championship against Cazenovia's John Frega, however, falling in an 8-2 decision.
Also placing for Port Byron were a trio of fourth-place finishers: Henry Smith (99 pounds), Gabe Newton (138 pounds) and Ike Svitavsky (145 pounds).
With a few of its top wrestlers sitting out, three middleweights for Auburn were able to place. Leading the group was Jamyr Grimes at 138 pounds. Grimes began by squeaking out a 9-8 decision in the quarterfinals against Liverpool's Paul Marquis. Against top-seeded Newton in the semis, Grimes pulled off pin midway through the second period to advance.
His day ended in the finals against Maine-Endwell's Dakota Hackett, as Grimes dropped a 14-3 major decision.
At 170 pounds, Lucas Hogan ended his tournament with a win, besting Cazenovia's Kevin Valentine in the third-place match 1-0. Wrapping up Auburn's place finishers, Bradley Boyhan came in fourth in the 120-pound bracket.
Representing Moravia were three Blue Devils that were able to make it to the final matches. Tryston Morris cruised to a third-place ranking in the 195-pound bracket, finishing his day with a 15-6 major decision against Oswego's Brayden Hardter. Nate Eberhardt (126) and Ed Sisson (152) both won fifth-place bouts.
All three Cayuga County teams return to action on Wednesday. Port Byron faces Mexico, Auburn goes against East Syracuse Minoa, and Moravia takes on Groton.