Pre-sale tickets available for the Section III football championship games at the Carrier Dome this weekend.
Auburn plays Carthage in the Class A finals Friday at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale for $8 at the Auburn Athletic Office (78 Thornton Ave.) starting at noon Tuesday through noon Friday. Parking for the event is $10.
Weedsport takes on either South Lewis or West Canada Valley in the 8-man final at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at the high school during regular school hours Tuesday through Thursday at the attendance office/main door, as well as the school's fitness center from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Pre-sale tickets are $8 instead of $10 at the gate. Cash is preferred, but checks may be written to Syracuse University.
Cato-Meridian plays in the Class C final against Lowville at 2 p.m. Saturday.