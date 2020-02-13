Preview: Auburn wrestlers hope to make more history at section championships

Perhaps the best odds belong to Hunter White, a 126-pound senior who went 33-2 this season. A third seed, White is the only wrestler in his bracket with two or less defeats this season. White racked up the tournament victories this year, winning at the Kenneth Haines Memorial, Fallen Heroes Tournament, Cazenovia Invitational, Liberty/Patriot League Tournament, and the Section III Class B Tournament. In fact, he has not lost a match since Dec. 14 when he was defeated in the Penfield-Hunter Holiday Tournament. He did not face the top two seeds, Lowville’s Micah Roes and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Kyle Burback, this season. He did square off with Burback as a 106-pound freshman in 2016, falling by a 10-3 decision. Teammate Tyler Murray is also in the 126-pound bracket as the No. 5 seed. Murray finished the season with a 29-11 record.