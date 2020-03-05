Preview: Weedsport boys basketball enjoying journey to section title game

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport boys basketball coach Jon Sgarlata has a clear message to his team in preparation for the Section III Class C title game.

Enjoy the journey.

Playing in the section final isn't a regularity, especially for a program like Weedsport. The Warriors' last title came 40 years ago.

Soak it all in, gents.

"The preparation for a championship game is no time to be nervous," Sgarlata said after the team's practice Tuesday. "It's time to really enjoy the fruits of your labor, the offseason workouts, the weight room, summer leagues and all that. It sounds cliche', but we want to enjoy the journey as much as we can."

The journey's next stop is the section title game 2 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena, where Weedsport will face defending section (and state) champion Cooperstown. Sgarlata calls the Hawkeyes one of central New York's best programs over the last two decades.

There's validity in that, especially in recent years. Cooperstown has won three of the last four Section III Class C titles.

What better way is there to win the program's first title in 40 years, beating the program that's been there, done that so many times?