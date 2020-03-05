Preview: Weedsport boys basketball enjoying journey to section title game

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport boys basketball coach Jon Sgarlata has a clear message to his team in preparation for the Section III Class C title game.
Enjoy the journey.
Playing in the section final isn't a regularity, especially for a program like Weedsport. The Warriors' last title came 40 years ago.
Soak it all in, gents.
"The preparation for a championship game is no time to be nervous," Sgarlata said after the team's practice Tuesday. "It's time to really enjoy the fruits of your labor, the offseason workouts, the weight room, summer leagues and all that. It sounds cliche', but we want to enjoy the journey as much as we can."
The journey's next stop is the section title game 2 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena, where Weedsport will face defending section (and state) champion Cooperstown. Sgarlata calls the Hawkeyes one of central New York's best programs over the last two decades.
There's validity in that, especially in recent years. Cooperstown has won three of the last four Section III Class C titles.
What better way is there to win the program's first title in 40 years, beating the program that's been there, done that so many times?
"If we can go through Cooperstown to do it, it does make it a little more illustrious because of who they are," Sgarlata said. "You have to go through the best to win it and I wouldn't want it any other way. I'm happy that it's the defending champs, and if we're not good enough that day, I'll shake their hands, tip our caps and move on to spring sports season.
"But we're not ready for it to end, for sure."
THE LAST TIME
Weedsport and Cooperstown are not regular opponents. The Warriors play in Section III's OHSL league, while Cooperstown is in the Center State Conference. When the two teams play, it's normally in sectionals.
That was the case last spring in the Class C section semifinal. In that game Weedsport's offense struggled mightily, scoring only 34 points. Cooperstown advanced to the section final in a rout.
Then, Cooperstown featured a veteran team, including the state's eventual Class C player of the year Jack Lambert, while Weedsport was heavy on juniors and sophomores.
The roles are reversed this year. Weedsport is loaded up on upperclassmen, while Cooperstown leans mostly on its junior class.
"When they become seniors they're gonna be a good team, but now is our chance to strike while they're young," said Weedsport senior Jake Brown. "That's the thing I'm really impressed with is them making it this far, being such a young team."
One of those juniors is center John Kennedy, a 6-9 behemoth who averages 18 points per game. Weedsport normally has the size advantage on its opponents, but this time it'll take strength in numbers to defend the Hawkeyes' top scoring threat.
"Obviously they have John Kennedy, who is a giant," said senior Joel Blumer, one of the players that'll be tasked with guarding Kennedy. "We've just gotta keep him off the boards as much as possible and try to make it as hard as possible for him to score inside. He's gonna score, that's not a question. It's just trying to limit him as much as possible."
LATE-SEASON ADVERSITY
Losing regular season games is a rarity, so when Weedsport lost back-to-back contests in late January going into early February, there could've been reason for concern. One of those losses was to Cayuga County rival Cato-Meridian. The other was to Solvay, a state-ranked Class B school. Two quality opponents, and two disappointing showings by the Warriors.
But Weedsport didn't torpedo, instead winning its final four regular season games, and now its first three games of sectionals.
Sgarlata purposefully beefed up Weedsport's schedule this year in an attempt to make his squad more battle-tested. He scheduled non-league games against strong Class B schools like Solvay and Skaneateles, and Section V Class C contender Marcus Whitman. He's hoping his team came out of that schedule, and those back-to-back losses, with renewed confidence.
"Not only did we lose, but we had injuries at that time. We had sickness at that time. It seemed like the flu knocked our whole school out," Sgarlata said. "I thought our kids regrouped really well. We don't seem to panic as much as maybe we did last year. I don't see any nervousness with the kids. I think we're ready to go."
THE WEIGHT OF HISTORY
The last time Weedsport won a section title, the United States was still partying after defeating the Soviet Union in men's hockey in the famous Miracle on Ice game. It's been that long.
The Warriors have four section titles to their credit. There's 1980, a team that rolled through sectional competition undefeated before bowing out in the first round of the state tournament. Before that, 1977, another team that won the section title but then lost immediately in the state tournament.
Those are Weedsport's two title teams in Section III. As a Section IV school in 1967, the Warriors won the Class B title. The program's first title came in the 1940s.
In total, that's four section titles in 80 years. Cooperstown has four section titles in the last eight years.
It's not as if Weedsport's players don't have winning experience. Blumer and Brown were both members of the varsity football team that won its second straight section title in the fall.
They're hoping for a clean sweep.
"We're trying to win across the board," Brown said. "We haven't felt that (in basketball) since 1980. That'll be huge for us.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.