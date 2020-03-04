Preview: Weedsport ready to make statement in section final

WEEDSPORT — This is familiar territory.

Weedsport vs. Cooperstown. One often standing in the other's way, a section title and trip to the state tournament on the line.

It's happened a few times before. There was 2013, the last time Weedsport girls basketball won a section title. Back then, Section III split up Class C into two tournaments. Weedsport rolled to the C-2 title, only the second section title in program history, while Cooperstown captured the Class C-1 title.

The two teams then met for the overall Class C title and the right to advance to states, and Cooperstown was the winning side.

Two years later in 2015, Weedsport was undefeated and the top seed in the Class C tournament. Again the Warriors faced Cooperstown in the final, and again the Hawkeyes were the team that advanced.

When the two programs meet this Saturday at Onondaga Community College in the Section III Class C championship, it'll be the third straight year Weedsport has faced Cooperstown in sectionals.

The Warriors hope that this time they'll be the team joyously celebrating at the final buzzer, not the team exiting the court in disappointment.