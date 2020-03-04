Preview: Weedsport ready to make statement in section final

WEEDSPORT — This is familiar territory.
Weedsport vs. Cooperstown. One often standing in the other's way, a section title and trip to the state tournament on the line.
It's happened a few times before. There was 2013, the last time Weedsport girls basketball won a section title. Back then, Section III split up Class C into two tournaments. Weedsport rolled to the C-2 title, only the second section title in program history, while Cooperstown captured the Class C-1 title.
The two teams then met for the overall Class C title and the right to advance to states, and Cooperstown was the winning side.
Two years later in 2015, Weedsport was undefeated and the top seed in the Class C tournament. Again the Warriors faced Cooperstown in the final, and again the Hawkeyes were the team that advanced.
When the two programs meet this Saturday at Onondaga Community College in the Section III Class C championship, it'll be the third straight year Weedsport has faced Cooperstown in sectionals.
The Warriors hope that this time they'll be the team joyously celebrating at the final buzzer, not the team exiting the court in disappointment.
"They have a great program, year after year after year," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said after the team's practice Tuesday. "Similar to what we have as a program. Always seem to be in the sectional semifinals or section finals and beyond."
Weedsport's been on the wrong end more often than not recently in sectionals against the Hawkeyes, but history can't predict what this meeting's outcome will be.
SCOUTING REPORT
The No. 3 seed in the tournament, Cooperstown picked up 16 wins during the regular season. The Hawkeyes easily defeated Westmoreland in the first round, then slipped by Little Falls and Onondaga by a combined six points to reach the title game.
Cooperstown's top scorers are seniors Piper Seamon (12.2 PPG) and Kate Donnelly (10.6 PPG), both of whom are willing shooters from behind the arc. Freshman Meagan Schuermann has also contributed on offense, while leading the team in rebounds.
Said sophomore guard Sarah Carroll, "They've got good shooters, play good man-to-man defense. We've just gotta play them hard."
ON THE RUN
Weedsport often exploits opposing teams in transition, and that'll be one avenue to attack Cooperstown. Coach Vargason says the Warriors have a drill they use almost every day, called "Varg the builder," that emphasizes playing with tempo.
A full-court drill, "Varg the builder," starts as a 2-on-1 fast break. After a shot attempt, it increases to a 3-on-2, eventually building to a full 5-on-5. During the drill, Vargason and assistant coach Patrick Piascik yell out defensive sets, either man or zone.
The purpose for the offense is to play fast and think faster. It's a strategy that's worked well all season.
"It's the main reason we get a big jump on all these teams," said Emma Stark, a junior guard. "They don't expect to come out and have to play that fast. They like to play slower or take us in half-court, but we like to run and run and run, and that's how we wear them down."
21 AND COUNTING?
Last year was supposed to be Weedsport's year. A senior-heavy group, the Warriors were the No. 1 seed in Class C and entered sectionals as one of the top-ranked teams in New York state. A three-point lost to Cooperstown in the section semifinals doused hopes for another title.
This year's Warriors feature a lot of underclassmen that began this season with no experience at the varsity level.
Entering the season, outside expectations were low, even though this group had plenty of success as JVs and played various summer leagues together. A loss to Class B Palmyra-Macedon in the season opener took Weedsport further off everyone's radar.
But the Warriors haven't lost since. Twenty-one straight games, 21 straight wins.
Twenty-two straight wins means the program's first section title since 2013, and first trip to the state tournament under the current NYSPHSAA format that debuted in 1981.
"We walked into this season, a lot of people doubting us because we're a very young team and we're new," said sophomore Mariah Quigley. "Many people didn't think we'd be this far. I think there's some of us that didn't even think we'd get this far.
"It'd be a big statement, definitely."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.