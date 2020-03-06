Preview: With quick turnaround, Union Springs prepares for 'feisty' Unatego

Union Springs girls basketball had only a night's sleep to relish their upset over top-seeded Newfield before preparations began for the section final against Unatego.
Tip-off for the semifinal against the Trojans was 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at SUNY Cortland. The Wolves played, won, and then took the hour-long trip back home.
Only two days of practice separate the section semis from the title game, set for noon Saturday back in Cortland.
Thursday morning, the focus had already been flipped to the next game. The Section IV playoff schedule leaves little time to commiserate on past accomplishments.
"It's certainly a quick turnaround," said Union Springs coach Andy Kalet. "You get this far into the season and anybody you're facing is going to be somebody you need extensive prepping for. I told the kids to enjoy (the win over Newfield), but we've gotta get turned right back around and think of the next opponent."
Similar to Union Springs, Unatego pulled off an upset of sorts in the semifinals. The third-seeded Spartans battled through second-seeded Deposit/Hancock to win by three points.
THE MATCH-UP
Kalet compared Unatego to another team Union Springs has faced this season: Delhi. He said the Spartans run a feisty 2-2-1 scheme, and that they challenge opposing teams with size and pressure.
When the Wolves faced Delhi in the quarterfinals, it was a slugfest. Neither team reached 40 points. It might be a similar formula for the section final.
"They're pretty big across the board, they're athletic and they get after it," Kalet said. "It looks like we'll have to contend with the 2-2-1 they run, and they can kinda extend it because they're long. We haven't really seen that this year ... but I'm confident in our players and their basketball IQs that we'll be able to figure it out."
One of the Wolves' advantages against Newfield last round was that the two teams had played twice already this year. Union Springs lost both of those previous match-ups with the Trojans, but benefited from the game experience the third time around.
No such luck with Unatego. The two teams have not played this year. Union Springs only has their live glimpse from Wednesday's semifinal and some film.
You have free articles remaining.
Union Springs can lean on its three previous sectional games though, all of which have been within 10 points. According to senior Renee Park, playing in tight contests has been beneficial.
"I think it's been a huge help," Park said. "Had we blown out the first team we played or the first two teams we played, we would've gone in overconfident. That would lead to some mistakes. It helped us know that we can grind it out."
TURNING POINTS
Starting his tenure prior to the 2018-19 season, Kalet wanted to set reasonable expectations for his program. In his first year, the goal was to make sectionals. This year for his second year, he hoped his varsity team could again make sectionals and perhaps advance a round.
With a young team — Union Springs starts three freshman — it's hard to know what's real and what's fake when it comes to success. So Kalet was cautiously optimistic when the Wolves started this season with consecutive wins. That belief increased with a solid effort in a December loss to Newfield.
Another measuring stick came at the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament, which Union Springs beat Port Byron — a state-ranked team at various points this season — and nearly took down Weedsport, one of Section III's Class C finalists this year.
"Right then I knew we had some potential," Kalet said. "We got done with Weedsport, we took it on the chin and lost, but I thought we played another really good team somewhat tight. I thought we were definitely heading in the right direction."
Union Springs' post-tournament schedule started off at Odessa-Montour with a win. And the wins just kept coming in the second half. Not always the prettiest victories, but there was growth.
"I think we beat a lot of really good teams, like Odessa and Tioga," said senior Grace Perkins. "After those games, we were like, 'Wow, we can actually go somewhere this season.' Those were really exciting moments for us."
THROUGH THE UPS AND DOWNS
Union Springs has never won a section title in girls basketball. The school's last taste of sectional glory on the hardcourt came in 2008 when the boys won the title.
Park, a five-year member of the varsity team, has been through the ups and downs. She is the leading scorer in program history, and became the first girls player from Union Springs to reach 1,000 career points earlier this season.
While the individual accomplishments are fun, she hopes to end her career by helping Union Springs raise its first banner. And she's not alone. Another senior, Perkins has been on the varsity team since midway through her freshman year and says she would be on "Cloud 9 if we pulled this off."
"It would be the cherry on top," Park said. "It would be amazing. That's all I've wanted for five years.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.