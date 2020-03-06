Preview: With quick turnaround, Union Springs prepares for 'feisty' Unatego

When the Wolves faced Delhi in the quarterfinals, it was a slugfest. Neither team reached 40 points. It might be a similar formula for the section final.

"They're pretty big across the board, they're athletic and they get after it," Kalet said. "It looks like we'll have to contend with the 2-2-1 they run, and they can kinda extend it because they're long. We haven't really seen that this year ... but I'm confident in our players and their basketball IQs that we'll be able to figure it out."

One of the Wolves' advantages against Newfield last round was that the two teams had played twice already this year. Union Springs lost both of those previous match-ups with the Trojans, but benefited from the game experience the third time around.

No such luck with Unatego. The two teams have not played this year. Union Springs only has their live glimpse from Wednesday's semifinal and some film.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Springs can lean on its three previous sectional games though, all of which have been within 10 points. According to senior Renee Park, playing in tight contests has been beneficial.