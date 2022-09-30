Proficient Panthers: Port Byron/Union Springs football defeats Jordan-Elbridge

PORT BYRON — There's a first time for everything.

Port Byron/Union Springs football had a long-awaited win on its home turf Friday against Jordan-Elbridge, 41-18, at Dana West High School.

Though the Port Byron school district's turf field was installed over three years ago, it wasn't until this game that the Panthers walked off Alberici Field as winners.

The team went winless in Section III's independent league last season, and opted against fielding a team in 2020 due to COVID-19.

While the Panthers did capture a win in 2019 — the first year their new field was available — that victory came at Union Springs High School.

At the conclusion of this milestone win, PB/US players doused coach Collin Dillabough with a Gatorade bath. And while he had to conduct his postgame responsibilities with a soaked sweater and slacks, Dillabough was pleased with his team's efforts.

"The kids were excited," Dillabough said. "Our offensive line held up. They have some big boys at Jordan-Elbridge, but we gave our quarterback time and he had his best throwing performance of the season. We were able to air the ball out and our receivers ran good routes."

PB/US and J-E looked set on a back-and-forth thriller in the first half.

The Eagles opened the scoring with three minutes left in the opening quarter on Nixon Karcz's 18-yard run. PB/US answered only seconds into the second frame on Jru White's touchdown pass to Dominic Laframboise.

The 6-6 score lasted five minutes, until Nicolas Loperfido passed to Tobie Woods for a 20-yard scoring strike.

Then the fireworks started. The teams combined for four touchdowns in a span of two minutes, three seconds toward the end of the half.

Three of those scores belonged to PB/US, as White connected on touchdown passes to Matthew Laird (74 yards), Bryce Rigby (50 yards) and Laframboise again (32 yards). The other was from J-E's Kuchaunheavense Gorman, who retired a kick 75 yards to the end zone.

The result was a 27-18 halftime edge for PB/US. While the Panthers continued to move the ball effectively in the second half, the Eagles could not. White added his lone rushing score (7 yards) and Kaeden Bond added a 1-yard plunge to put the game out of reach.

White finished with five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing.

"He's a stud," Dillabough said. "He's an 11th grader. He's 240 pounds but runs a sub-5 time. He can throw the ball. He can really do anything. He's gonna be good for us for the rest of this year and next year and win us some games."

Port Byron/Union Springs has been mired by losing seasons for several years, and the program (along with J-E) has been competing in Section III's independent league.

Coincidentally, it has fallen upon a graduate from rival Weedsport — Dillabough graduated in 2011 — to help turn the program around.

"I love it. I have history here even though I wasn't here," Dillabough said. "I remember Class D football, coming here to play Port Byron and having 3,000 people here crowding the fences. I miss that for this area. A lot of teams are going 8-man and small ball isn't doing too well. So to come here to Port Byron which is right next to my home, it's nice."

PB/US (3-1) travels to Hannibal next Saturday. Jordan-Elbridge (0-4) seeks its first win on Friday at home against Pulaski.