MORAVIA — Moravia boys basketball is a confident bunch, and understandably so.

Facing Greene in its sectional opener on Friday night at Moravia High School, the Blue Devils showed why they've been one of New York state's top teams -- and why they'll be a tough out for any opponent this postseason.

Boosted by a 34-point second quarter, Moravia dispatched of Greene 80-51 in the Section IV, Class C quarterfinals.

The win comes off the heels of the Blue Devils capturing the IAC Small School title last week, also in dominant fashion, over Newfield. The week off didn't dissuade any notion that a long playoff run could be in store.

"This time of the year, you're just excited to continue to play the game," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "The long hours of practice and the long season, you're kinda rejuvenated when sectionals hit. You're not guaranteed a practice the next day. The kids are happy to be here and happy to work together. The excitement has been super high and I think it helps."

While it took some time for Moravia's offense to find its groove against Greene, the defense was in top form from tip-off. The Blue Devils held the Trojans scoreless for over four minutes to start -- an early signal that, for one team, baskets would be tough to come by.

That was exasperated in a one-sided second quarter. Equipping the full-court press, Moravia forced several turnovers and created a handful of easy layups the other way.

At halftime, the Blue Devils led 52-17. They allowed only six points in the second quarter. Those eight minutes, ultimately, were the difference.

"If we're defending well and winning the hustle plays, that's when we're at our best," Mulvaney said. "We really fed off that in the second quarter. We were able to get stops and get out and run, and it really snowballed in our favor. It's credit to our kids for turning up the tempo and going on a run."

Joe Baylor recorded a game-high 23 points, while Abram Wasileski was right on his heels with 22. Drew Nye and Aiden Kelly both chipped in nine, and Kyler Proper had seven.

Nine different players scored in all.

With the win, coupled with Tioga's upset over top-seeded Delhi, second-seeded Moravia now owns the top rank among the four remaining teams.

Next, they'll face a familiar Newfield team in a rematch of last year's section championship game, which the Trojans won en route to the Class C state title.

The teams also met last week in the IAC title game, which Moravia won resoundingly. Like that contest, Newfield could be undermanned as reigning Class C Player of the Year Jalen Hardison is not expected to play due to injury.

Acknowledging the absence of Hardison and the recent matchup, Mulvaney said his team still can't take Newfield -- or any opponent -- too lightly.

"It's a brand new game. The first time they beat us, but that game's gone. The second time we beat them, that game's gone. Now it's a third game," Mulvaney said. "We've gotta come in ready to play."

SUNY Cortland will host the game on Tuesday, at a time to be determined.

Gallery: Moravia boys basketball stomps Greene in section quarterfinals Moravia - Greene-9.jpg Moravia - Greene-11.jpg Moravia - Greene-3.jpg Moravia - Greene-4.jpg Moravia - Greene-5.jpg Moravia - Greene-7.jpg Moravia - Greene-8.jpg Moravia - Greene-1.jpg Moravia - Greene-2.jpg Moravia - Greene-6.jpg Moravia - Greene-10.jpg