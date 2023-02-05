Last Friday, Jan. 27, Auburn hockey goalie Mason Jones, unbeknownst to him, woke up a record holder.

The previous night, Jones' Maroons faced West Genesee, one of Section III's Division I powers and the eighth-ranked team in New York state.

It was a tall task for Auburn, a Division II team that's endured its fair share of struggles this year. While the Maroons exited Casey Park's ice surface on the wrong end of a 4-1 game, their irritation couldn't match that of the Wildcats.

During the 51-minute game, West Genesee peppered Auburn's net with 70 shots on goal.

Jones stonewalled 66 of them. That total for saves is the Maroons' new single-game record.

"The number of breakways he's stopped against some of the better scorers in our league — (shooters) get frustrated, absolutely," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said.

Though exhausted from the heavy workload, Jones had no clue he now owned a spot atop Auburn's record books.

"I actually didn't even realize until the morning after," Jones said. "My dad sent me a text with the article about it. It was pretty cool to see. It didn't even cross my mind. I was worried about the game, but it was nice to see that in the morning."

An unsurprising reaction from Auburn's veteran goalie. Lowe referred to his starting netminder as "very quiet and very reserved" and someone who, "if he gets frustrated, you won't know it."

"A quiet assassin, really," Lowe said.

Lowe has been Auburn's head coach for over two decades and has seen his fair share of talented players take the ice at Casey Park. He called Jones "arguably the best goalie this program has ever had."

The numbers back that up. As of Friday, Jones' 577 saves are the most in Section III, while his .907 save percentage ranks fifth among goalies with at least 200 minutes played this season.

According to the Section III hockey website, 577 saves is the most by an Auburn goalie since Steve Komanecky racked up 626 during the 2008-09 season (a schedule that included 24 games).

"The shots he's faced, the games where he's been counted on time after time, he's kept us in so many games where we probably had no business being in it," Lowe said of Jones. "He gives us a chance to win every game, no matter who we're playing. We have a chance just because of who our goalie is. That helps the confidence factor.

"Look at the West Genny game. It was 3-1 after two periods against one of the best teams in the state. We were a bounce away from being in a one-goal game because of Mason. It's nice to watch and be around his competitiveness. He's just an all-around great athlete."

Jones, like many modern goaltenders, employs the butterfly style. Popularized by hall of famers like Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur, butterfly goalies typically drop to their pads during a shot and trust their frame and angle swallow up pucks.

Standing well over 6 feet tall on skates, Jones uses his size to his advantage. He plays well outside the crease to limit shooters' vision at the net, and trusts his quickness when forced to retreat.

That strategy worked to perfection in a recent game against Liverpool. Jones faced 22 shots, most of them routine thanks to one of Auburn's best defensive efforts, for his first shutout of the season and second of his high school career.

The 1-0 victory snapped an 11-game winless skid, and Jones savored the feeling.

"It was great to finally have a win, especially at home," Jones said. "It was nice to celebrate with the guys in the locker room. It's a whole different attitude everyone has after a win."

Auburn has two more regular season games remaining, both at home. The Maroons host Clinton on Tuesday, then have New Hartford on Friday in the finale. After that, Auburn will be one of eight teams in the Section III Division II playoffs, one final chance for Jones to frustrate central New York's best scorers.

He hopes his hockey career doesn't end there. When he's not in goal for Auburn High, Jones plays for the Utica Comets' 18-U team, which he'll return to following the high school season.

Jones then plans to attend some goalie camps during the summer and catch on with a junior hockey program next season.

"We'll see what that brings," Jones said. "My options are open. Obviously my goal is to eventually play pro, but obviously that's a long shot. But I'll keep working to try and get there."