Pulaski swimming coach has 'emotional' return to Weedsport, where father coached

The plaque reads, "Coach Griffin devoted his teaching career to enriching the lives of his students."

Returning to coaching, Woods said it took a few weeks to get back in the groove of things, but credits her Pulaski swimmers for being "a great group of kids to start back up with."

There was even an attempt to cover up Griffin's plaque when Woods and her team arrived at the pool, only to reveal it as she approached.

"When we walked around the corner, there's the picture of him and his plaque. My girls knew because they'd been here before, so they kinda covered it and then stepped back (when I walked up)," Woods said. "They knew I was emotional and they put a happy spin on it."

Dan Walter, Weedsport's current coach, called the day "very special," recalling how he was able to coach with Griffin before the he passed away. After the meet, both teams posed together under Griffin's signage in the pool."

"In the short time that I knew him, I learned so much from him," Walter said. "So much about the sport, so much about the school district, and so much about life. It's very special to host his daughter's team here and have a friendly swim meet together."

All in all, a happy reunion of sorts for father and daughter.

"He worked really hard for this," Woods said, "and was so honored when his old swimmers and divers put this in motion to have the natatorium named after him. It's well-deserved."

