Pulaski swimming coach has 'emotional' return to Weedsport, where father coached

WEEDSPORT — Gary Griffin was a legendary coach at Weedsport High School, so much so that when the school renovated its pool in 2016, it was renamed in his honor.
Griffin's coaching career officially spanned 35 years from 1968 to 2003, most of it spent leading Weedsport's swimming program to sectional titles, of which he won 26.
The wall on the far side of Weedsport's pool now reads, "Gary Griffin Natatorium," while a plaque near the pool's entrance features a photo of Griffin, as well as his many accomplishments with the program.
Back coaching for the first time in over two decades, Pulaski coach Meg Woods knew it would be an emotional day coming to Weedsport Friday for a swim meet against the Warriors.
Griffin, who died in 2017, was her father.
"It's all sorts of emotions. It's the gamut," Woods said. "Last night I was anxious, and you're nervous, you're excited. I'm happy to be back here, because this space means a lot to our family. I want it to mean a lot to these guys."
Woods, who graduated from Weedsport in 1991, admits that she models "pretty much everything" about her coaching style after her father. She wants to be tough when she needs to be, but also show each swimmer that she cares.
That was a style that led to a great deal of success for Griffin. In his coaching career that spanned over three decades, he coached 15 swimmers that were named Academic All-Americans. Among his other accomplishments listed on the plaque outside Weedsport's pool, Griffin pushed Weedsport to New York state small school championship status in 2002. In 1996, Weedsport was nationally ranked No. 3 among small schools by the USA National High School Swim Coaches Association.
The plaque reads, "Coach Griffin devoted his teaching career to enriching the lives of his students."
Returning to coaching, Woods said it took a few weeks to get back in the groove of things, but credits her Pulaski swimmers for being "a great group of kids to start back up with."
There was even an attempt to cover up Griffin's plaque when Woods and her team arrived at the pool, only to reveal it as she approached.
"When we walked around the corner, there's the picture of him and his plaque. My girls knew because they'd been here before, so they kinda covered it and then stepped back (when I walked up)," Woods said. "They knew I was emotional and they put a happy spin on it."
Dan Walter, Weedsport's current coach, called the day "very special," recalling how he was able to coach with Griffin before the he passed away. After the meet, both teams posed together under Griffin's signage in the pool."
"In the short time that I knew him, I learned so much from him," Walter said. "So much about the sport, so much about the school district, and so much about life. It's very special to host his daughter's team here and have a friendly swim meet together."
All in all, a happy reunion of sorts for father and daughter.
"He worked really hard for this," Woods said, "and was so honored when his old swimmers and divers put this in motion to have the natatorium named after him. It's well-deserved."
