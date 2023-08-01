In August, Moravia athletic director Todd Mulvaney will depart his position to become Section III's new executive director.

Mulvaney, who has been Moravia's athletic director since 2019, will oversee over 100 school districts' athletic programs in central New York. He takes over for longtime executive director John Rathbun, who retired last year.

In an interview with The Citizen last week, Mulvaney was asked about his new position, his time in Moravia and more. Here's what he said:

Q: What was the process that led to you being offered this position?

Mulvaney: This position was posted in early July, and talking to some of the people in my network they encouraged me to apply. As I applied and went through the interview process, the position was offered to me about a week after the interview. That brought us to where we are today, where I have accepted the position and am looking forward to the opportunity.

Q: With four years of experience as an athletic director as a small-size school district like Moravia, which is not located in Section III, why do you think you were an attractive candidate?

Mulvaney: I think in general, it’s the excitement and passion I have for high school athletics and how those experiences really shape our student-athletes and give them the skills they’ll hopefully have the rest of their lives. I think there’s a lot to learn from high school athletics, no matter what sport you play or what level. Those are the rich experiences that teach so much, and I think somebody like myself who is passionate and understands that it’s a gift that we give to our student-athletes, it’s something that probably came across in my personality.

Q: What role did former Auburn athletic director and current interim Section III executive director Tamela Ray have in advising you for this position?

Mulvaney: Tam has been instrumental, not only in this process but throughout my career. She’s knowledgable, she’s a great leader and a mentor, and she helped with this transition period.

Q: What’s your familiarity with Section III as a whole?

Mulvaney: I’m pretty comfortable with a lot of the Section III athletic directors that are close to the Auburn area. Obviously it’s a big section with a lot of members, so I’m looking forward to building those relationships with the schools up north in the Watertown area and the Utica area as well. I know about a lot of them, but meeting them and getting to know them on a personal basis is something I’m looking forward to doing. Hopefully building that relationship will help improve the experiences for our kids.

Q: When you begin Aug. 16, what’s on your to-do list for the first weeks and months as Section III’s new executive director?

Mulvaney: Like any new position, the first part is to come in and listen and learn to all our members in the section. And really just offer the most support that I can, but also learn the traditions and history and what made Section III a special place.

Q: Section IV has maintained relatively strict qualifying standards for sectional tournaments, while Section III is trending toward more open tournaments. What’s your stance on the increase in open tournaments?

Mulvaney: I think it’s getting feedback from all of our stakeholders across the section and seeing what’s the best model and best fit for us as a group. There’s some really amazing things going on in Section III, and I think that’s what made this position appealing. There’s some really great people in charge that want to make these experiences as positive as possible for these student-athletes. If you look across the board, they’re really doing some good things. There’s always room for improvement and growth, and that’s what makes these positions exciting to be part of because you can continue to build and try to grow from the areas that need it.

Q: What’s been the reaction in Moravia, following the announcement?

Mulvaney: The community means a lot to me and my family. Nothing but positive things to say. Moravia is always gonna be my home. I think at first people were a little shocked, but it’s been nothing but positive comments. People understand this is a great opportunity for myself in my professional career. It’s practicing what I preach, which is that sometimes you’ve gotta take a risk when an opportunity comes up. Sometimes you’ve gotta leave your comfort zone to do that. It’s tough. It’s hard to walk away from a place that’s so special to me and my family, but at the same time it’s an exciting opportunity.

Q: Is there anything from your 15-plus years coaching basketball at Moravia that you’ll apply to your new role in Section III?

Mulvaney: 100 percent. It’s all about building relationships and connecting individuals in order to achieve a common goal for one another. It goes back to all of that. If you’re truly passionate and care about the common goal, you’re gonna figure out ways to overcome obstacles to achieve those goals.

Q: When you became Moravia’s athletic director in 2019, you alluded to how that position was never a prior aspiration of yours. Had someone told you then in four years you’d be the de-facto commissioner of a state section, what would’ve been your reaction?

Mulvaney: I would’ve told you you’re crazy, that that wouldn’t be happening. That’s kind of how life works. It’s about timing. When things present themselves that are interesting and appealing, you have to take advantage. We’re gonna try to attack this just like any other new challenge or obstacle or opportunity and do the best we can, and hopefully things will work out.