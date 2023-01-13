Raining 3s: Weedsport boys basketball takes down Jordan-Elbridge

JORDAN — Last winter, Weedsport boys basketball's season was derailed by untimely injuries.

This year, the Warriors are healthy and humming along.

"We played at about 70% last year," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "We had a good season ... but we did struggle against the upper-echelon competition. This year we're closer to 100%."

Sgarlata's unit showed their might on Friday night in a 63-41 win over Jordan-Elbridge.

The Warriors put the Eagles in a deep hole in the first quarter, knocking down six 3s to build an early double-digit lead.

Senior Ryan Adams — one player who was either unavailable or unlike himself during the stretch run last season due to injury — keyed the win. He drained four 3s in the opening quarter and finished with 26 points overall.

Adams ended the night with six 3s, mostly from the corner positions. An all-around offensive threat, he showed off his sharpshooting against J-E to no surprise to his head coach.

"He's got a really good basketball mind, so he knows how to find those soft spots. I joke with him, he's probably going to be a coach in the future," Sgarlata said. "He is a really good shooter. We've taken him out of the high post, and (Isaiah Richardson) and him will flip on and off. Tonight was a night where, against smaller guards, we thought Ryan would have some good looks."

With Adams and Sam Holden knocking down 3s in the first quarter, Weedsport built a 22-9 lead after eight minutes and maintained that pace going into halftime.

Jordan-Elbridge threatened early in the second half with a 7-2 run, highlighted by a 3 from Nixon Karcz, but never closed the gap to less than 10. Troy Brown had an and-one finish and Adams connected on another 3 to close the third for Weedsport, and the Warriors' defense held J-E to eight points in the fourth to close it out.

Adams was Weedsport's only player to reach double figures, though point guard Lucio Cole controlled the offense and chipped in eight points.

Karcz and Jack Barrigar both scored 11 for the Eagles.

Another difference for Weedsport this season, aside from overall team health, is offensive style of play. Historically under Sgarlata, the Warriors' preference was more up-tempo with countless points in transition.

This year's group is more effective in the half court. And if the 3-point shooting continues, the Warriors will prove a tough out.

"We still want to run when we can, but we have a few more options from the perimeter. Typically we've had one guy that can shoot and maybe a second one, but this year we have three or four guys who can make 3s," Sgarlata said. "Because Ryan Adams is able to play inside-out, he can find matchups. If they extend out on him, he can find gaps in the middle for mid-ranges. If they collapse on Troy or helping on drives against Lucio or Isaiah, he's getting open 3s.

"If we're making 3s, I think we'll be really tough to beat."

Friday's game marked only the fifth time in the last 10 seasons that Weedsport has faced J-E in boys basketball, despite the school districts' close proximity. Until this year, the Eagles played a Class B schedule and were member's of the OHSL's Liberty National division.

J-E has dropped to Class C for 2022-23, and is now part of a reconfigured Patriot National league with Weedsport, Port Byron and Cato-Meridian.

If the Eagles remain in Class C, they could become quite familiar with the Warriors. Adding another nearby rival is a notion Weedsport welcomes.

"The crowd shows, when we get to play a neighborhood game like this — it's not a rivalry, but it kinda should be," Sgarlata said. "We don't play them enough. Same with Skaneateles. If they stay in our league, this is the type of crowd we're gonna get because it's gonna turn into a rivalry. And that's great for high school basketball, to have a packed gym on a Friday night. That's really why you sign up to coach and play, to be part of small communities like this and play hometown basketball games."

Weedsport (9-2) next plays against East Rochester on Monday at Keuka College, while Jordan-Elbridge (8-3) hopes to end a two-game skid Wednesday at Cato-Meridian.

Gallery: Weedsport handles Jordan-Elbridge in boys basketball