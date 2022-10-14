'Ran out of gas': Auburn hangs with state-ranked Whitesboro for three quarters in defeat

AUBURN — For three quarters, the Maroons found themselves in a tightly-contested game.

Then the engine sputtered and the meter hit empty.

Auburn football was defeated by Whitesboro 49-23 Friday night at Holland Stadium. The loss drops the Maroons to 3-4 on the season with one regular season game remaining next week.

The Warriors, currently ranked No. 23 in the latest New York state Class A poll, offered a unique challenge for Auburn.

Though he'd only thrown 58 passes entering Friday's game, Whitesboro quarterback Kyle Meier is as capable a thrower as Section III has. The Warriors threatened Auburn with its shotgun offense and Meier led the way with five total touchdowns.

"We knew that kid is one of the best athletes in the section. Against Utica Proctor he had 635 yards of offense between his passing and running combined," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "He's a special athlete. You can't replicate that in practice, and they have good receivers who run good routes.

"They have tremendous numbers and it showed in the fourth. We ran out of gas a little bit while they had a lot of fresh bodies. I thought we went toe-to-toe with them for three quarters."

Trailing 13-0 in the second quarter, Auburn's own offense showed signs of life. With nearly nine minutes before halftime, and despite dropping the snap, Maroons QB DeSean Strachan was able to dump off a pass to Kemauri Perry who took it the distance for a 62-yard score.

Whitesboro answered with its third touchdown, though Auburn's defense ended the half with a turnover on downs to prevent a first-half rout.

On two occasions in the second half, the Maroons worked back to a one-score deficit. The very first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Perry delivered a 75-yard scoring run.

Then, following Whitesboro's fourth touchdown of the game, Strachan delivered his own trip to the end zone on a 32-yard rush trimming the difference to 27-20.

Trading scores could not alter the trajectory of the game. Auburn needed to force a turnover or steal a possession.

The Maroons nearly did both, but it'd prove fruitless.

Auburn's Dom London was able to recover a Whitesboro fumble in Maroons territory that set up a potential game-tying drive. However, Auburn was called for a holding penalty on first down that put the Maroons behind the sticks. That led to a punt three plays later.

Then on the next possession, after Whitesboro made it 34-20, the Maroons tried a fake punt on a fourth-and-6 to extend their drive. While Strachan was able to run for the first down, the play was called back on a penalty.

"(The punt fake) was wide open, but we caught ourselves with a couple mistakes," Moskov said. "We've cleaned it up a bit in that area, but it still hurt us tonight. We have a tough time playing in second-and-15s and third-and-15s. Those are drive-stoppers for us."

Whitesboro scored twice more in the fourth to turn what was a competitive game into a one-sided one, though Perry did add his third touchdown on a 2-yard run with a few minutes remaining.

Perry finished with 176 yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushing attempts, while Strachan had 50 rushing yards. Mac Maher chipped in with three receptions and Elijah Scott hauled in a 26-yard pass.

Christian London had a team-high nine tackles on defense and Landon Forjone added eight.

The most significant development for Auburn might be Strachan's performance at quarterback. He finished 7-for-16 for 130 yards, and while Auburn won't be mistaken for a passing team this year, those attempts pose enough of a threat that opposing defenses can't key in on the run.

"I think our passing game really took a step forward," Moskov said. "That was one of our goals going in, is we've gotta continue to work that. Maher had a couple of big catches, DeSean was throwing the ball well. That's going to be vital for us. We saw what we can do when we have balance and can stay on schedule. We've gotta continue to build on that."

Auburn wraps up the regular season next Friday at New Hartford. The Maroons are among a handful of Class A teams jostling for the fourth seed in the bracket.

Moskov believes his team has "gotten a whole lot better" during the season, and the Maroons will have one final chance to improve before facing a win-or-go-home scenario to wrap up October.

"New Hartford is a tough out. They got beat by Corcoran last night, and everyone's just beating each other. Corcoran beat Carthage, Carthage beat us. It goes round and round," Moskov said. "F-M, Whitesboro and West Genny are all sitting on top right now, but you've got all these sharks in the water fighting for the fourth spot. That's our goal is to get that and come home for playoffs, and it's attainable."