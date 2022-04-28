Resolve of a champ: Auburn softball fights back to beat Jamesville-DeWitt

AUBURN — The Maroons had this one scheduled on the calendar.

Deemed "underdogs" in last year's Class A section title game against Jamesville-DeWitt, it was Auburn softball that walked off the field as winners.

Auburn softball had its first crack at the Red Rams this season on Thursday. The Maroons, thanks to a three-run sixth inning, affirmed their defending champion status with a 6-3 at Herman Avenue Elementary.

"We know our two teams are extremely competitive in general, let alone with each other," Auburn coach Kelley Horbal said after the win. "The girls were hyped up this week and were excited to show everyone we didn't win that game last year because of luck, and that it wasn't some huge upset.

"We have a very capable team. It wasn't a fluke last year. We showed that again today."

With most of its roster featuring returners from last spring, Auburn boasts plenty of experience. That was clear in a pivotal sixth inning against J-D.

With the score tied 3-3 — thanks to an earlier two-run home run by Elise Clifford and an RBI single by Sydney Marinelli — with six outs remaining for each team, Auburn's defense went to work.

Second baseman Abigail Carr dove to her left to swallow up a ground ball and rob J-D's Estelle White for the inning's first out. Then right fielder Kaitlyn Catalone tracked down a blooper near the foul line for the second out. Two highlight-reel plays that kept the game tied.

In the bottom half, Carr and Cayleigh Currier both reached on errors and came home on Marinelli's triple for Auburn's first lead, 5-3. Emma Merkley then singled in Marinelli for some additional insurance.

"We've talked so much about being able to deal with adversity," Horbal said. "In a tie ball game with another team we knew we were very competitive with, we were able to step up to the plate literally and figuratively, and put that ball in play. It shows what they're capable of doing in any situation."

Prior to Marinelli's go-ahead RBIs, the Maroons thought they took the lead when Grace Hoey appeared to wrap a fly ball around the right field foul pole for a three-run shot. The play was ruled foul, however, and Hoey was called out a few pitches later.

That Auburn shook off a negative call was an example of the team's resolve.

"That's something that could get to anyone. It would've allowed us to take the lead," Horbal said. "Every single one of these girls are capable of making a stellar offensive play. We came back to the top of our lineup and we were confident. We have to pick each other up in that situation."

Right-handed pitcher Madison Lowe ensured a lack of drama in the seventh. She induced a ground ball and pop fly for the first two outs. Then, with a runner on second, Lowe caught Miriam Zoghby looking for the final out of the game.

In her seven innings of work, Lowe allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out four.

Auburn will have little time to relish its win against another probable contender. The two teams meet again on Friday, this time at Jamesville-DeWitt.

"We definitely want to keep up the energy," Horbal said. "Regardless of what happens at any point in the game, we understand we can overcome anything. That's what we said at the start of today's game and we'll say it again at the start of the next game."

