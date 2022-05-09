Return to form: Auburn girls lacrosse blasts Syracuse City for second straight win

AUBURN — Following one of the most dominant seasons in Section III girls lacrosse history, Auburn has found life a little bumpier in 2022.

The past two games, however, have been a return to form.

A handful of days after knocking off East Syracuse Minoa by 17 goals, the Maroons dispatched of Syracuse City 21-6 on Monday at Holland Stadium.

"It's always nice when you can come out and perform," Auburn coach Bill Dean said. "I thought we looked sharper tonight than we have in awhile. We can't go in and overlook anybody. We have to make sure we do the best we can, put our best foot forward to get better every game. But it's nice when you build a nice lead and can have teachable moments in a game situation that's a little different than practice."

Expectations for the Maroons were high this year, on the heels of an undefeated spring 2021 season that culminated with the program's first sectional title.

Auburn has taken its lumps though. The team started the season 1-2, and while losses have been harder to come by lately, the Maroons fell prone to a seven-goal defeat last week against Central Square.

The past two games have more resembled the team that has consistently been among central New York's best.

"It's been a little bit of a roller-coaster. There's been some ups and downs," Dean said. "But I think as long as we look at the adversity and use it as growing moments and know it'll only make us better, then we're fine. The vibe on the team is that we're heading into playoffs and we've got some great opportunities ahead of us."

Nat Long led the scoring attack with five goals and two assists, while Caroline Smith also had a five-goal outing. Nora Solomon potted four goals with two assists, Danielle Swietoniowski totaled three, and Ella Bouley, Adalyn Bouley, Grace Breeze and Mary Gasper all chipped in with one tally apiece.

Berkley Brown made six saves in the cage and Libby Leader contributed three assists.

One of the quirks of Monday's game involved Syracuse City's breakout strategy. Following several saves, the Syracuse goaltender would stand beside the cage with possession and delay for several seconds without attempting to make a pass to a teammate.

Whether it be stalling or simply waiting for the perfect pass, Dean said such a strategy can be a good test of "lacrosse IQ" for the opposing team, which in this case was the Maroons.

More often than not when Syracuse tried the stalling tactic, Auburn pressured at the right moment and forced a turnover which often directly led to a goal.

"We're gonna send a girl to the goalie. Then we have to bump a girl down and split the defenders, maybe send a middie down to the top defender and see what the goalie does," Dean said. "If she can complete the pass, then maybe we have to switch it up. But if she can't and they hold the ball to take air out of the stadium, we can use that to our advantage, be aggressive and tactfully go after that.

"We came up with four or five turnovers with that, either by them throwing it out of bounds or getting it off the carpet and transitioning quick."

The Maroons (9-5) have a few days of respite before taking on Penfield on Friday. Then comes a league crossover game against an opponent to be determined, followed by sectional competition.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

