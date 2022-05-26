Returning from injury, Cook delivers crucial hit as Auburn softball tops Central Square

AUBURN — The ride continues for the Auburn varsity softball team.

The Maroons opened sectional play with a 5-2 win over Central Square in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday at Herman Avenue Elementary.

It's the second straight year that Auburn has faced the RedHawks in its postseason opener. Last year it was the start of something special, and the Maroons hope for a similar trajectory this spring.

The Maroons celebrated the return of third baseman Morgan Cook. Cook, one of Auburn's top sluggers, had been absent from the lineup since early May due to injury.

She returned on Thursday for her first softball action since the injury, and her hit in the fourth inning plated the winning runs.

"She really hasn't done anything as far as a full practice, just working tidbits here and there," Auburn coach Kelley Horbal said of Cook. "Today she felt good enough to play and perform, and we were happy to have her. Getting those two runs to come around were big. We know what she's capable of ... and giving her the opportunity to participate in this sectional game, as a senior and a captain, was important."

Auburn's offense was led by three-hit performances from Cayleigh Currier (two runs) and Sydney Marinelli (one run, one RBI). Elise Clifford added two hits, two steals and a run.

Marinelli's biggest hit came in the fourth when she led off the inning with a triple and later scored on Cook's single. Currier also had a three-bagger to start the fifth inning, and her ensuing run provided some insurance.

Madison Lowe had a largely uneventful afternoon from the circle, holding Central Square to six hits. She recorded 10 strikeouts.

Lowe was only tested in the third inning, with Auburn holding a two-run lead. Central Square loaded the bases with none out and J Patchen's single off Lowe tied the score.

The RedHawks then gave up an out on a sacrifice, and Lowe followed with a strikeout and a groundout to limit further damage and keep the game tied.

"It's easy for any young player like these girls to get rattled," Horbal said. "But we talked and I told them, 'We've been here before and we know how to get ourselves out of holes.' We needed to stay calm and not get overzealous. One out at a time was our mentality, and they were able to limit the bleeding."

Auburn has now won nine of its 10 games played in the month of May, signaling a team that is once again peaking at the right time as it did a year ago when claiming the Class A sectional title.

During that stretch, the Maroons posted five shutouts and scored in double digits four times.

"It was tough working around injuries here and there ... but as a team we've been able to pick each other up offensively and defensively," Horbal said. "Mentality-wise, we've just been having fun and keeping things cool, calm and collected, and bringing the fire and energy to every aspect of the game."

The Maroons now move on to face Camden in the section semifinals, Saturday afternoon in Baldwinsville.

Auburn has not played the Blue Devils, who compete in the Tri-Valley League, this season. Like the Maroons, Camden entered postseason play with a strong stretch of play and should provide a stiff test.

"We want to make sure we're prepared for all aspects of the game, so we're capable of defending all types of plays," Horbal said. "A lot of teams are capable, so we need to make sure we're on our game and play the game we need to on the field."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.