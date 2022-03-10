Right on target: After multi-year wait, Port Byron bowler Jump preps for states

Colleen Jump fell approximately 30 pins short of qualifying for the New York state bowling championships as a freshman in 2020.

Across the nine games that count toward making states, that's about three spares.

Left to stew over that for over a year — Jump was unable to try again as a sophomore, as Port Byron opted out of winter sports in 2020-21 — there was no such near-miss in 2022.

Thanks to her 186 average, Jump will represent Union Springs/Port Byron at the NYSPHSAA championships Saturday at Strike 'N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

"This is what I've been wanting since my eighth-grade year," Jump said during a practice session on Wednesday. "This year from the start, my goal has been to focus in on bowling the best I can and hope to better my chance to get to states.

Jump is a member of Section IV's girls composite team, which will hit the lanes Saturday afternoon.

State championships are split into three days worth of action. Competition begins on Friday with the Division II team championships. On Saturday, the composite teams compete. Then the event wraps on Sunday with the Division I championships.

To be included on Section IV's composite team, Jump needed one of the section's six best averages among individuals that are not on the representative team (Maine-Endwell). Joining Jump is Windsor’s Alexis Barton (2010) and Skylar Thomas (200), Horseheads’ Emily Huntley (192), Susquehanna Valley’s Patricia Roon (185) and Sidney’s Cassie Cole (178).

This weekend's state championships mark the end of a successful junior year for Jump and the Union Springs/Port Byron girls bowling team. The Wolves captured the Section IV Class C title, led by Jump's three-game series of 619 (206, 244, 169).

Finishing second and third were Jump's younger twin sisters, Jenna (593) and Bethany (574).

"Honestly it's so much fun to be on the team with them and share the moments," Jump said. "Once we knew we had won sectionals, we were just standing there in awe. No one on the team had really experienced that ... sisters who bowled together to win."

The Jumps' love for bowling can be traced back to childhood. Their father, Michael, picked up bowling when he was in high school. As an adult, he competed in a Friday night league at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport, which Colleen would tag along.

While she admits at first to paying attention sporadically, eventually Jump took to bowling.

"I would kinda run around, but one day I went to him and said, 'I want to try bowling,'" Jump said. "So he signed me up for the Saturday morning league. And sometimes my sisters would come with me, and eventually they wanted to start as well."

While most of the season is a group effort, the last week-plus has been a lot of individual work for Jump as she prepares.

One of the difficulties — especially when practicing alone — is simulating an actual bowling match. In those circumstances, a turn might be followed by a several-minute break.

Instead of mimicking a match, Jump rolls with a focus on hitting specific targets and completing her spares.

"If you miss two boards left, that could lead the ball to go high and then you split. Or if you miss outside you could split," Jump said. "I work on hitting my target and hitting my spares, most of the time my single pins.

"Everyone's like, strikes are so important. Yes, it's nice to string together strikes, but it boils down to spares. If you can pick your spares, you should be successful."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

