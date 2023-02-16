Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you have distaste for what some call the "participation trophy generation," this year's Section III basketball tournaments won't be to your liking.

For the second consecutive year, Section III opened its postseason to all boys and girls basketball teams, waiving the typical requirement to win 40% of all class, league or division contests.

Section III announced this decision in late January following a vote from central New York's athletic directors.

Unlike 2021-22, when Section III opened its tournaments as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on teams' schedules, there's no clear-cut reason why the section waived its usual criteria. Larry Stockwell, Section III's girls basketball coordinator, told syracuse.com that the section anticipated cancellations from the winter storm that hit central New York, and as a result some classifications would be unable to fill brackets.

Though that storm affected some teams, it did not greatly alter the integrity of the schedule.

Now Pandora's Box has been opened. Don't be surprised, especially with New York state adding Class AAA next year, if open tournaments become the norm.

While unique for winter sports, open tournaments are not an unheard-of concept. It seems every other spring that Section III opens its playoffs for baseball and softball, citing New York's stubborn weather and its effect on schedules.

We now have the full scope of Section III's decision. There will be 95 boys basketball teams and 76 girls teams participating in sectionals this year. That's a significant increase from the last normal tournament in 2019-20, when 72 boys teams and 68 girls teams qualified.

Team were afforded the option of opting out of sectionals, which six boys teams and 17 girls teams elected to do.

While there's not a ton of egregious sectional inclusions, a few do exist. Skaneateles boys basketball's first sectional opponent in the Class B tournament, for example, is 1-19 Hannibal.

One win and you're in, apparently.

According to one local athletic director, schools will be less inclined to finagle their game schedules with sectional seeding being the lone motivation. And ADs could be more creative with non-league schedules, with there being no concern over missing games within classification.

Not everyone is a fan, though.

"Honestly, I don't like it. I like the idea that you earn it," Auburn girls basketball coach Al Giannone said in a recent interview. "We've had seasons where we won five games or six games, and when you get to that eighth win it means something. I like it when you have to win 40% of your games, but that's just me. The people that are well above my pay grade like it, so whatever the rule is we'll play by it. We'll roll with it, but if I had a vote I'd say no."

It's worth noting how Section III's neighboring sections handle their basketball tournaments. Despite far less member schools, Section IV (Southern Tier) actually has harder criteria to qualify for sectionals as teams must win 40% of their overall games or 50% of their games within classification.

Then there's Section V (Rochester), one of New York's largest sections, that opts for open tournaments.

While small tournaments are a worthwhile concern — no one likes four- or six-team brackets — adjusting criteria in anticipation of Class AAA is pointless. According to Section III's BEDS enrollment numbers for 2023-24, this additional classification will include only six schools (Utica, Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool, Baldwinsville, Henninger and Rome) and those brackets will be shorthanded regardless. Class AA and Class A will feel the loss of a couple schools, but it's not a large enough difference to adjust the entire format.

Really, this is just another argument that adding Class AAA, for most of the NYSPHSAA sections, made little sense.

For Section III though, why not search for some middle ground. One suggestion: Drop the qualifying requirement to winning 30% of games instead of 40%. That opens the door for more teams to qualify, while also maintaining some semblance of accomplishment.

Open tournaments are a straightforward solution. But widening the gap between the top and bottom teams doesn't make for a more competitive postseason.

In this instance, more might mean less.