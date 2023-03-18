TROY — New York state has held state championships for boys basketball, in its modern form, since 1978.

Girls basketball state championships came three years later in 1981.

That's 87 combined years of competition, with 370 total champions being crowned across five (since 2004), four (1980 through 2003) or six (1978 and 1979) classifications.

Only once in those 370 tournaments, has a basketball team from Cayuga County emerged a state champion.

In that respect, the 2017 Moravia boys basketball team continues to stand alone — and serve as proof of how exceedingly difficult it is to survive a season until the very end.

This season's Union Springs girls team looked as equipped as any to end Moravia's loneliness in county history. The Wolves went unbeaten through 24 games, winning their first section and regional title ever, while spending part of January, all of February and all of March so far atop the Class C state rankings.

Moravia's current boys team, while owning a shorter reign at No. 1 in its own respective state rankings, had won 23 of its first 24 games this season entering the weekend. The Blue Devils' five postseason games thus far were largely uncompetitive.

Both worthy candidates to add another state title to Cayuga County's history. Yet both return home from tournaments in Glens Falls and Troy empty-handed, each bowing out in the state semifinals.

Coaches often say at this point in the season, "Everyone's good." Teams don't reach the state final four by accident, so toss out the records because anything can happen.

And anything did happen. Unfortunately for Cayuga County's remaining two teams, the happening favored their opponents.

It's not as though either team were completely outmatched. Far from it. Moravia's loss, a 50-43 defeat to Randolph on Friday, was tightly contested throughout. And Union Springs, facing the same school's girls team, suffered a similar fate in a five-point setback on Saturday.

Suffice to say, no one from Cayuga County will be sending Christmas cards to Randolph this December.

It's worth noting, games aren't decided on ability alone. The Basketball Gods have their say too, as does Lady Luck.

No team can plan on missing its leading scorer for an entire half due to injury, as Moravia did with junior Abram Wasileski. And game plans don't account for a team leader losing a contact lens with only minutes left in a close game, as the Wolves' Danielle Waldron appeared to.

As Cayuga County's basketball season comes to a close, it's worth wondering if the 2022-23 winter season was the county's most competitive — and successful — ever.

While crowning two section champions (a first this century, and possibly ever), Cayuga County also had three other teams reach the finals of their respective tournaments.

Southern Cayuga's boys pulled off multiple upsets en route to the Section IV, Class D final, losing a tight game to reigning section champ South Kortright.

Weedsport's girls similarly reached the final of their Section III, Class C bracket, but fell to an experienced Cooperstown team.

And Moravia's girls were the runner-up in the Section IV, Class C tournament, losing to aforementioned Union Springs.

Now all teams will set aside their hoops sneakers in favor of cleats and gloves, as the calendar turns to spring sports.

In about eight months gymnasiums will re-open for basketball, and Cayuga County's 14 basketball teams will begin their trek up a season-long mountain.

It's only a matter of time before another reaches the peak.