Ritzel: Feeling thankful for return of spring interscholastic sports

It was a beautiful day on June 8, 2019, as I walked through the parking lot at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton.
Skaneateles baseball, fresh off a Section III title, had just lost a tight battle to Susquehanna Valley in the Class B state quarterfinal. That loss signaled the end of The Citizen's high school sports coverage for the 2019 spring season and 2018-19 academic year.
Later that month, we began our coverage of (little did we know at the time) the Auburn Doubledays' final season in the New York-Penn League.
Skaneateles was one of several spring teams to string together stellar seasons that year. Auburn's boys and girls lacrosse teams each advanced to their respective section championship. Auburn baseball made it to the section semifinal, as did Port Byron softball. Port Byron/Union Springs baseball had an undefeated regular season before bowing out in the section quarterfinals.
Those were only a handful of the numerous compelling teams from that spring. Not all ended in championship glory, but I vividly remember exiting that spring season excited for what was to come for many of those teams the following year.
Little did I know that Skaneateles baseball game would be the final spring game I'd work in nearly two years, because the following season never happened. At least not for high school sports. Thanks COVID. At a time I've year I'm accustomed to asking coaches how their teams were gearing up for a sectional run, instead conversations (over the phone) consisted of the basic theme: "Are you ever going to play?"
Unfortunately, the answer to that question, unknown at the time, was "No." In hindsight, it almost feels funny, all that time spent wondering if spring interscholastic sports would start. A year later, while there's light at the end of the tunnel, COVID is still present in our everyday lives.
I'm thankful that high school sports returned in some form or fashion this academic year. In the fall, while half of Cayuga County's school districts chose to sit out and some sports like football were delayed, it was a thrill to be back out there, engaging with our region's talented student-athletes and their coaches. It wasn't the same, but at least for a few hours at a time, it was a chance to forget what we were all enduring.
Then came winter. While gyms were mostly empty and there were no sectionals to look forward to, again I was thankful. And that feeling continued through the fall II season, which sports like football and volleyball, and in some cases soccer, finally had an opportunity to play.
I think of last week, documenting Auburn football's triple overtime win at Fayetteville-Manlius, securing the program's first undefeated season (5-0) in 46 years. It was late April, and it was snowing. And I was thankful to be there.
All due respect to our fall and winter athletes though, I've been looking forward the spring season the most. Not just because of New York's annual promise that, eventually, the weather will be enjoyable.
It's because of all the disappointment, uncertainty and patience that spring athletes have dealt with for the past year. The sadness of being robbed of a season of high school sports — in my experience, some of the most enjoyable times of your life.
To this day, as someone who has loved competing since the first time I picked up a hockey stick, a day doesn't go by without an itch to hit the ice. And because of that, I think of the student-athletes who went a year without picking up a baseball or a softball or lacrosse stick, and I'm devastated for you.
Which is why earlier this week when I covered a local softball game — it was only a scrimmage! — it felt like a weight had been lifted. Ultimately, I'm just an observer. I can only imagine what the athletes felt.
We're not out of the woods yet. COVID-related cancellations were still frequent during the fall II season that just recently ended. And with seasons beginning this week, spring schedules are certain to meet similar obstacles.
But rain or shine, COVID or not, we can all be thankful to be back.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.