Ritzel: Feeling thankful for return of spring interscholastic sports

Unfortunately, the answer to that question, unknown at the time, was "No." In hindsight, it almost feels funny, all that time spent wondering if spring interscholastic sports would start. A year later, while there's light at the end of the tunnel, COVID is still present in our everyday lives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I'm thankful that high school sports returned in some form or fashion this academic year. In the fall, while half of Cayuga County's school districts chose to sit out and some sports like football were delayed, it was a thrill to be back out there, engaging with our region's talented student-athletes and their coaches. It wasn't the same, but at least for a few hours at a time, it was a chance to forget what we were all enduring.

Then came winter. While gyms were mostly empty and there were no sectionals to look forward to, again I was thankful. And that feeling continued through the fall II season, which sports like football and volleyball, and in some cases soccer, finally had an opportunity to play.

I think of last week, documenting Auburn football's triple overtime win at Fayetteville-Manlius, securing the program's first undefeated season (5-0) in 46 years. It was late April, and it was snowing. And I was thankful to be there.