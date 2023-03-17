GLENS FALLS — New York City may be "The Mecca" for basketball, but there's only one true home for the state's high school championships.

For nearly 40 years, New York state's best have been crowned on Glens Falls' most well-known hardwood court.

That continues this weekend, as Cool Insuring Arena — formerly the Glens Falls Civic Center — hosts 20 teams from six different classifications, all vying to put their programs in the record books.

The arena, while it's undergone several recent renovations including an impressive multi-screen video board, still carries the classic charm of many multi-purpose arenas around New York state. Banners representing Glens Falls' old minor hockey teams — the arena was home to the American Hockey League's Adirondack Red Wings for 20 years until 1999 — still hang in the rafters.

The atmosphere, electric. The history, unmatched.

Which makes it all the more unbelievable that, for a three-year period, the NYSPHSAA's boys basketball championships were held elsewhere.

When high school boys basketball players dream of winning the state title, they imagine doing so at Glens Falls. The "Road to Glens Falls" is not only the state's website for historical reference, but a calling card for teams that advance through the state tournament. Only Syracuse's JMA Wireless Dome, annual host of New York's football championships, carries similar heft.

It's no secret that Glens Falls officials were upset when the NYSPHSAA voted to end its relationship with the Civic Center and move the tournament to Binghamton in 2015. But in the association's defense, there are financial ramifications to consider and, like my arenas of its ilk, the Civic Center also needed some upgrades.

Longevity doesn't buy loyalty. While tradition and the fact that Glens Falls had been host since 1981 should be respected, agreements can't exist in perpetuity.

The Citizen covered the NYSPHSAA boys basketball tournament in 2016, as Moravia reached the Class C state semifinal. The dark cloud hanging over the proceedings was obvious.

Removing the state championships from Glens Falls essentially stripped the area of its identity. It's like crediting Buffalo, not Rochester, for the Garbage Plate. Or renting out Syracuse mascot Otto the Orange to Boston College.

It also undoubtedly impacted business around Glens Falls. In a 2019 column for pressconnects.com, John Moriello of the New York State Sportswriters Association wrote that the previous wrestling championships in Albany generated about $1.2 million for the region (and $50,000 in tax revenue).

While Glens Falls was thrown a bone in the form of the state's Federation championships, that tournament doesn't carry the same allure.

It's hard to argue with the immediate results. While attendance declined, the 2017 championships in Binghamton raked in $152,425 for the NYSPHSAA — nearly $50,000 more than the 2016 tournament in Glens Falls.

Binghamton's time as state tournament host lasted only three years, from 2017 to 2019. During a 2019 Executive Committee meeting, state officials voted to return the boys basketball tournament to Glens Falls, further incentivized by money and $3 million in upgrades to the arena.

Glens Falls' three-year window was supposed to begin in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed the tournament's return until March 2022. In good taste, the NYSPHSAA extended its agreement with Glens Falls for an additional two years through 2024.

Typically, the NYSPHSAA begins accepting bids for state tournament venues within two years of a potential site change. That means within the next few months, Glens Falls will again have to argue why it's the obvious choice.

One team that might argue for otherwise: Moravia. With Friday's loss in the state semifinal, the Blue Devils are now 0-4 (2023, 2016, 2013, 2010) in Glens Falls, having gone one-and-done in each trip.

Coincidentally, when the Blue Devils won the Class C state title in 2017, the state tournament was played in Binghamton.