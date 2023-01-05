Ritzel: Hamlin injury a stern reminder of importance of athletic trainers

Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thanks to the quick work of medical personnel on site, Damar Hamlin has a chance to live following his tragic injury suffered during an NFL game on Monday night.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during a first-quarter play on "Monday Night Football." The 24-year-old Bills safety remains in critical condition as he recovers at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

As of Tuesday afternoon, family members and other representatives have stated that Hamlin's recovery is trending in a positive direction.

While freakish in nature, Hamlin's incident has inspired conversation not only about the safety of football, but protocols in place that handle such scenarios.

In Hamlin's case, he was resuscitated via CPR and an AED, and then safely transported in an ambulance to the local hospital. Those on site efficiently enacted the NFL's emergency action plan, and possibly saved a man's life.

In the wake of the incident, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association — which governs high school sports in New York state — issued a memo to media members regarding the association's protocols and requirements at sporting events.

Among the notes:

• Louis' Law was passed in 2001, which requires all public schools to have an AED on site that is readily accessible, along with a trained staff member equipped to utilize it.

• Trainers are recommended for all athletic events on school grounds.

• The New York State Education Department requires all coaches to have current CPR, AED and First Aid certification.

Public schools do not have assets equivalent to the NFL, a billion-dollar industry. That said, it's fair to wonder if all resources and considerations are being poured into the safety of student-athletes.

For a handful of years, dozens of athletic trainers in New York state have campaigned for an update to the Athletic Training Licensure Act, which would require all athletic trainers in New York state to be licensed to treat athletes.

The current standard, which has not been updated since the early 1990s, does not require a license for athletic trainers — which effectively means anyone can tend to an injured athlete, even if they're not up to date on current protocols and information or have the requisite education.

Take into account, for example, what's been learned about concussions and head trauma in recent years, when considering why it's so important to have a credentialed athletic trainer.

New York's political leaders, unfortunately, have not prioritized athletic trainers despite the potential, albeit sometimes rare, dangers of athletic competition.

Last May, 30 years after the current Athletic Training Practice Act was enacted, the state Senate approved a new version that requires all athletic trainers obtain a license. However, the bill was not voted on by the state Assembly prior to the end of last year's legislative session. Because of that, it must be re-introduced and approved again by the state Senate and the Assembly, before Gov. Kathy Hochul can sign the bill into law.

It shouldn't take a horrific injury on the national stage for those in power to focus on the well-being and safety of New York's student-athletes.

As we continue to grieve for Damar Hamlin, I urge our political leaders to take that notion seriously and ensure all of our athletes in New York state are afforded professional treatment from the appropriate personnel, no matter the urgency of their injuries.