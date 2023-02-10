Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The mask requirements are long gone, as are the daily threats of game cancellations. But high school sports are still feeling the ramifications from COVID-19.

Nearly three years ago the virus reached North American soil, and the ensuing pandemic stopped life as we know it in its tracks.

"Return to normalcy" was the goal, but ultimately a misnomer. The effect of COVID-19 can't be erased, even if that effect as it pertains to athletic competition is more a ripple than a tidal wave.

During the winter 2022-23 season, five Cayuga County-area basketball players — all seniors — have reached the 1,000-point plateau for their varsity careers.

The impressive accomplishments have inspired a recurring thought: Where would each stand on their schools' respective all-time lists if not for the pandemic?

Take, for example, Auburn's DeSean Strachan, who reached 1,000 career points earlier this week.

Strachan's 2020-21 sophomore campaign was limited to 11 games, as New York state did not approve the return of high school basketball until Feb. 1 of that season — months later than the typical late-November start.

Strachan totaled 179 points in that shortened season, a number that could've doubled with a normal 20-game slate plus sectionals.

Kaleb Cook's boys record (1,626 career points) and Sandy Harding's school record (1,780 career points) would remain untouched. But it's conceivable that Strachan — who rests at 1,039 career points following Auburn's regular season finale — could've challenged Howie Richardson (1,211) and Avery Lamb (1,317) to take over second all-time for the Auburn boys program.

"I thought this last year, if I had all those games I might be up there with Kaleb," Strachan said on Thursday night. "He's one of the greatest though, and I think that record should stay with him. Just to be up there with all those names on the wall, I don't care if I have the most points. I'm just happy to be up there."

We'll never know.

This is not an attempt to re-engage the debate of right versus wrong during the pandemic. That ink is dry.

It's worth acknowledging, though, that the pandemic forced schools districts and governing bodies to think outside the box regarding athletics.

Some changes have been minor. When attending a Weedsport basketball game, attendees will notice a QR code on display that grants access to the teams' rosters in lieu of paper programs.

Maybe such ideas weren't conceived because of COVID-19, but the disappearance of paper programs during the pandemic certainly inspired such thoughts.

When COVID-19 was at its height, spectator limits — or all-out bans — were in place at many gymnasiums. As consolation, school districts offered live streaming for those who could not attend games in person.

While gyms have returned to normal capacity, game streams are here to stay. And coaches, who previously might drive hours to attend a game and study an upcoming opponent, are enjoying this development.

"Scouting has become a lot easier and there's definitely a lot less mileage," Weedsport basketball coach Jon Sgarlata said in a recent interview with The Citizen. "You can just kinda watch games from your phone ... and I think that's great. It puts the onus on practicing well and preparing because you know other teams are watching you, and I think it's elevated the play."

While there's been some unintended benefits, the fallout from COVID-19 has been often irritating and sometimes downright ugly.

In sports, there's been no choice but to roll with the changes.