The status quo had been in place for two decades.

In the early 2000s, the NYSPHSAA added a fifth classification for most of its team sports. Baseball's Class AA division arrived during the 2002-03 school year; girls soccer, basketball and softball followed in 2003-04; boys soccer and volleyball completed the process in 2004-05.

Prior to that, only football included a AA division, installed in 1996.

Citing the desire for more competitive championship tournaments, the NYSPHSAA is adding a Class AAA for most of the aforementioned sports, beginning this fall.

Football, ironically, has been spared from the Class AAA infusion, due to the shrinking amount of teams around the state.

With this severe change, it warrants asking: Who benefits from the addition of another classification?

It seems the NYSPHSAA cut off its nose to spite its face. In most of New York state's 11 sections, there is not enough large school competition to warrant the Class AAA division.

While the exact number varies slightly from sport to sport, an enrollment of around 1,100 students is required to compete in Class AAA.

In Section III, Class AAA will only apply to six school districts: Utica, Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool, Baldwinsville, Henninger and Rome.

The Class AAA totals are equally sparse in Section V (Rochester), where only four school districts meet the Class AAA criteria. It's similar in Section VI (Buffalo), where only two to four schools will play in the newest classification depending on the sport.

Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse are New York state's largest upstate sections, and those areas' large school classifications will essentially be cut in half. Section IV (Southern Tier), Section VII (Champlain) Section X (North Country) already had minimal large school representation, and this change only accentuates that.

Only three of New York's 11 sections have enough large schools to justify the addition of Class AAA. Section I (Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties) has 11 school districts with at least 1,100 students, Section VIII (Nassau County) has 12 and Section XI (Suffolk County) has a whopping 16.

Notice the location of those counties. Just like taxes, the New York City region outweighs the needs of the rest of the state.

Auburn is one Cayuga County-area school district that stands to benefit from the change. The Maroons met the Class AA threshold in 2022-23 by a whopping six students, and by virtue of being in the NYSPHSAA's largest classification Auburn was competing against some school districts with nearly double the enrollment.

This school year, Auburn will be one of Class AA's largest schools in central New York.

The change has little effect on most of the Cayuga County-area's other schools. Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles will compete primarily in Class B while Cato-Meridian, Moravia, Port Byron, Union Springs and Weedsport remain in Class C. Southern Cayuga also returns to Class C after competing in Class D in 2022-23.

There is a financial component to remember, too. Holding championship tournaments, while a major cost, also generates revenue for the NYSPHSAA through merchandise and ticket sales.

In 2022-23, the NYSPHSAA gained a net profit of $188,807 from its boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer championship tournaments (income from the baseball, softball and volleyball tournaments were more modest, and the latter two included a net loss). Most of that revenue is generated through ticket sales.

More classifications equal more state tournaments, which mean more games and more tickets to sell. Sure, this will increase expenses geared toward officials, but that's a relatively minor cost.

This isn't to say adding Class AAA is strictly a money grab, but the NYSPHSAA wouldn't approve such a change with a major financial burden.

Keep in mind, the NYSPHSAA does not act unilaterally. Everything from championship host sites to rule changes to the addition of Class AAA is voted upon by representatives from the state's 11 sections.

Each individual sport committee had to approve of adding a sixth classification in their respective arena, before Class AAA went to the NYSPHSAA Central Committee for a vote in July 2022.

In that forum, Class AAA was approved by an overwhelming majority.

Count this columnist as one who disapproves, though this explains Section III's increased interest in open sectional tournaments, because the large school brackets would be dormant otherwise.

A change that benefits the few but damages the majority is not one worth making. Apparently, the NYSPHSAA missed that memo.