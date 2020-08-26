Ritzel: Optimism warranted for high school sports' return, but obstacles remain

But enduring a global pandemic naturally incurs an increased sense of pessimism. There are still so many questions to be answered, so many hurdles to leap, so many hoops to jump through.

That schools still have to reopen safety and remain open is the biggest of those hurdles. If and when that happens, there are so many sports-specific questions that, hopefully, we'll have concise answers to in the coming days and weeks. How will teams be transported to away games? Are locker rooms available? Will masks be required? When can entire families attend games, instead of just a couple spectators per student? Those are just a few that immediately come to mind, but that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of what's ahead.

Having working relationships with so many coaches, athletic directors and administrators in Cayuga County, I'm confident that our student-athletes' safety will be handled with the appropriate amount of care.

If there's one reservation I have about Fall sports, it's the lack of clarity on the immediate future of high school football. OK, so they can practice Sept. 21, but then what? Football is not a game that can be restarted at the drop of a hat, and we're running out of race track in terms of getting a semi-regular football season on the calendar.