Ritzel: Optimism warranted for high school sports' return, but obstacles remain

Call it naiveté, but I was cautiously optimistic that I'd be back to providing live coverage of high school sports this fall.
Finally, after cautiously reopening restaurants and malls and most recently gyms, Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally gave the thumbs up to high school sports.
It almost seems strange to think. After all, I haven't covered a live sporting event — save a story from early August about Auburn Little League returning — since March.
Instead, it's been a lot of stories reacting to the absence of high school sports, something we've probably all taken for granted until COVID-19 swept through our state and our country. I've written about the cancellation of the Auburn Doubledays season and what that means for Falcon Park. I've written about the availability of playgrounds and public basketball courts. And I've contacted more local government officials and local businesses over the last three months than I had the preceding three years, often for the simple purpose of discussing what will open, when and how.
In doing so, I've gained an appreciation for reporters that always cover the hardcore news, as well as the interviewees I likely wouldn't have chatted with under normal circumstances.
That said, sports remains my preference, my bread and butter. And the fact that there could be a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel is an exciting thought. In less than a month, I could be on the sideline at Holland Stadium reporting on a soccer game, or checking out the renovated athletic facility in Port Byron for a field hockey game.
But enduring a global pandemic naturally incurs an increased sense of pessimism. There are still so many questions to be answered, so many hurdles to leap, so many hoops to jump through.
That schools still have to reopen safety and remain open is the biggest of those hurdles. If and when that happens, there are so many sports-specific questions that, hopefully, we'll have concise answers to in the coming days and weeks. How will teams be transported to away games? Are locker rooms available? Will masks be required? When can entire families attend games, instead of just a couple spectators per student? Those are just a few that immediately come to mind, but that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of what's ahead.
Having working relationships with so many coaches, athletic directors and administrators in Cayuga County, I'm confident that our student-athletes' safety will be handled with the appropriate amount of care.
If there's one reservation I have about Fall sports, it's the lack of clarity on the immediate future of high school football. OK, so they can practice Sept. 21, but then what? Football is not a game that can be restarted at the drop of a hat, and we're running out of race track in terms of getting a semi-regular football season on the calendar.
Would high school football be better off with a severely condensed schedule that starts in October (at the earliest), or would it be more prudent to push football to spring with the hope of playing more games? That could open an entirely different can of worms as far as athletic conflicts.
Luckily, much smarter men and women than me will be making those decisions. I'm just happy at the possibility of working from a sideline instead of a home office.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!