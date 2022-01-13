Ritzel: Poking holes in high school wrestling's 'dying' reputation

Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The demise of wrestling isn't a fresh topic.

But that reputation is front and center in my mind after covering the Port Byron Mid-Winter Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.

As noted in the post-tournament story, much has changed since the last time Port Byron held its own annual tournament in January 2020.

The Panthers, for example, are no longer a singular wrestling program. Port Byron is in its first year of a merger with Jordan-Elbridge and Cato-Meridian.

Port Byron and Jordan-Elbridge technically began their merger in winter 2020-21, but the Panthers opted out of winter sports due to COVID-19. Cato-Meridian, meanwhile, had been joined with Hannibal.

It was funny, as I said to Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian coach Mike Nguyen, that coaches in J-E polos were cheering on wrestlers in Port Byron singlets.

Such is life, I guess.

I covered my first Port Byron Mid-Winter Tournament in January 2016. That year, 14 different programs participated and according to cnywrestling.com only one of them was a merged program (Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Pulaski).

In that tournament, the Cayuga County-area was represented with five teams: Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Port Byron and Skaneateles.

Fast forward six years later, two of those teams are merged, while another — Skaneateles — no longer exists. And the tournament's format is slightly different too, as several weight classes utilized round robins instead of bracket-style formats.

The Citizen has published several stories in recent years regarding declining participation in wrestling. In 2017, Jeremy Houghtaling wrote that participation in wrestling dropped 14.1% in New York from 2011-12 to 2015-16.

That's not necessarily the case country-wide. According to the National Federation of High Schools, the number of high school wrestlers in the United States actually grew in the following years through 2019.

Numbers since 2020 were not readily available, and likely wouldn't be kind to New York state, whose strict COVID-19 rules hampered wrestlers during the 2020-21 school year (most seasons were actually moved from their typical winter slot to Fall II, which took place in the spring months and created unique conflicts with several other sports).

The argument that wrestling is a "dying sport" though, is a bridge too far. Nationally, according to the aforementioned NFHS report, wrestling remains the country's eighth-most popular sport, between soccer and tennis.

Is wrestling a niché sport? That's fair to say. Could there be changes to increase interest? That's also absolutely fair.

Back to that 2017 story: One of the suggestions from former Cato-Meridian coach Dan Butler, who coincidentally now coaches at Auburn, was to decrease the number of weight classes.

Well, New York did that, cutting the number of weight classes by two, for the purpose of reigniting competition in dual meets. Forfeits, as anyone who has attended a dual meet in recent years would know, is far too prevalent.

With a couple years of data, we'll see if that decision paid off.

I also think that wrestling earns a bad reputation for being "too hard."

This is not to diminish the participants, all of whom are absolute warriors. But aren't all sports hard on the body? Don't all sports require great discipline and focus?

Maybe injuries are a concern, and a fair one at that. But that's an issue with all sports, from football and hockey's concussion concerns to leg and knee injuries in soccer. All sports inherently carry a degree of risk.

As long as there are those passionate about wrestling, it'll continue. And based on the competition and intensity I witnessed over the weekend from all participants, passion remains in droves.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

