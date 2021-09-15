Ritzel: Time for New York state to consider mercy rules in high school football

Central New York's second week of high school football was not a competitive one.
From last Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 11, I covered three football games involving teams from Cayuga and Onondaga County.
The first: Auburn 49, Fulton 0.
The second: Skaneateles 50, Clinton 0.
The third: Cato-Meridian 42, Waterville 0.
That's three shutouts with a combined score of 141-0.
Of course, context is important. Auburn and Skaneateles are state-ranked teams that went undefeated in the spring. Cato-Meridian was a Class C runner-up in 2019, won three out of its four games back in April and should be strong again this year in Class D.
Contrast that with the opponents: Clinton is under the guidance of a first-year head coach, while Fulton was in Section III's developmental league only two years ago.
Perhaps, I thought, the fact that I attended three blowouts was mere coincidence.
That was until I looked up the rest of Section III football's scoreboard from last week.
Out of Section III's 33 football games from last week, only 11 were decided by two scores or less (ie: 16 points). The average score from last week's slate of games was 40-13.
While it's only one week of lopsided affairs, it's not isolated.
Let's review the level of competition from the 2019 Section III playoffs, which in theory pits the best against the best. The score differential between the winners and losers in those 34 postseason games was an average of 20 points (37-17), with only 14 of those 34 games decided by two scores or less.
There's two questions to consider: A) Why is there such a significant talent gap and B) Is there anything rules-wise that can be done to shorten non-competitive games?
The answer to both is simple.
For A, school districts with continuity within their football programs, as well as solid feeder programs, will generally find the greater amount of success.
Consider that for the aforementioned football teams, coaches Dave Moskov (Auburn), CJ Hannon (Cato-Meridian) and Joe Sindoni (Skaneateles) have combined for over 50 years of head coaching experience at their current schools. You can't beat that stability, and it translates to wins on the field.
For B, it's past time that New York state consider a mercy rule for high school football.
I'd understand the push back. The one benefit of non-competitive games is that reserves who'd otherwise never see the field can actually have a taste of varsity action. But is the injury risk worth it, to play players who aren't necessarily ready for that level?
Mercy rules are also pretty uncommon in New York state for interscholastic sports. The NYSPHSAA approved a "score rule" back in 2018 that stated any baseball or softball game with a 10-run differential can be called off after five innings.
While sporadically applied (the SCAC, which Auburn is a member of, voted against it), the rule makes sense. If you're a small school with a limited pitching staff, is it worth it to waste a pitcher's arm in a 15-0 game?
The same logic should apply to football, the sport with arguably the most physical risk. Why further expose a player to potential injury in a game that's long been decided?
To Hannon, Moskov and Sindoni's credit, when it became clear that their games were no longer competitive, starters were pulled. Running clock was eventually used in each game — for the entire second half for Auburn, and beginning sometime in the third quarter for Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles.
Should the start of a running clock in a non-competitive game be random and at the discretion of all coaches and athletic directors in attendance? Or would it make more sense to have a uniform rule? I'd argue the latter.
New York state's tournament rules for 11-man youth football dictate that a game is "frozen" once the score differential reaches 35, and at that point the game is considered a scrimmage (at the losing team's discretion). While I don't think "freezing" a game score is the right approach in high school, 35 points (or five touchdowns) seems like an appropriate number for mercy rule consideration.
What if, once a game reaches a 35-point differential, a running clock begins. Then, if the losing team cuts the differential to 14 points (two scores), clock stoppages can return. That way, you're leaving open the possibility for a comeback — albeit a minimal one — while also not extending games 3 1/2 hours that were effectively over after a quarter or two.
Seems like a win-win. Reserves can still have their playing time, injury risks are minimized, and we're not wasting anyone's time with plays that ultimately don't affect the final outcome.
