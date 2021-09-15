Ritzel: Time for New York state to consider mercy rules in high school football

For B, it's past time that New York state consider a mercy rule for high school football.

I'd understand the push back. The one benefit of non-competitive games is that reserves who'd otherwise never see the field can actually have a taste of varsity action. But is the injury risk worth it, to play players who aren't necessarily ready for that level?

Mercy rules are also pretty uncommon in New York state for interscholastic sports. The NYSPHSAA approved a "score rule" back in 2018 that stated any baseball or softball game with a 10-run differential can be called off after five innings.

While sporadically applied (the SCAC, which Auburn is a member of, voted against it), the rule makes sense. If you're a small school with a limited pitching staff, is it worth it to waste a pitcher's arm in a 15-0 game?

The same logic should apply to football, the sport with arguably the most physical risk. Why further expose a player to potential injury in a game that's long been decided?

To Hannon, Moskov and Sindoni's credit, when it became clear that their games were no longer competitive, starters were pulled. Running clock was eventually used in each game — for the entire second half for Auburn, and beginning sometime in the third quarter for Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles.