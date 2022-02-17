Ritzel: Upside, downside of New York's new selection process for wrestling state tournament

Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Believe it or not, even as a journalist, sometimes it's your subject that reports the news to you.

That was the case in July 2020, when I wrote about a proposal that would alter the amount of weight classes — and the weights themselves — in New York state high school wrestling.

The change was being weighed, no pun intended, by the NYSPHSAA to combat the decreasing competitiveness at dual meets. Forfeits due to lack of participating wrestlers had become too common.

Hoping to hear some opinions on how such a change could impact the wrestling programs in Cayuga County, I called then-Auburn varsity coach Andy Corbett to gauge his thoughts.

While Corbett politely answered my questions, something else was clearly on his mind other than my intended subject of discussion.

Corbett informed me of another major change being considered by state's wrestling committee, which would impact the selection process for New York's individual championships.

Ritzel: Poking holes in high school wrestling's 'dying' reputation Sports reporter Justin Ritzel eyes the state of high school wrestling and reflects on last weekend's Port Byron tournament, in this week's sports column.

For those unfamiliar, wrestling at the state level is split into two classifications, Division I and Division II.

For many years, the qualifying procedure was relatively simple. To reach states, the most straightforward path was to win your weight class at sectionals and earn an automatic bid.

But to fill out brackets at the state tournament, at-large bids were selected based on "championship points," a merit-based process that rewards non-section champs who performed well at sectionals, league meets and other regular season tournaments.

The process can be time-consuming though, and that's one reason why the state's wrestling committee sought an alternative method for selecting state tournament participants.

Last weekend, for the first time since being approved in October 2020 (there was no state wrestling tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19), the new system was on display.

Each of New York state's 11 sections now has a pre-determined amount of wrestlers who will advance to the state tournament.

In the first year of this two-year pilot program, Section III is sending only one Division I (large schools) wrestler per weight class — the section champion — to states. But in Division II (small schools), Section III advances the top three finishers in each weight class to the state tournament.

Those quotas do not continue in perpetuity. The number of qualifiers per section is based on a points system that judges how each section performed at the previous three state tournaments.

The state wrestling committee's original proposal, justification and qualifying procedure can be found in its entirety below.

In Cayuga County, there are already beneficiaries and victims to this new system. Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian's Ike Svitavsky (160 pounds) and Dylan Nolan (110 pounds) finished second and third in their respective weight classes at the Section III championships and will move on to wrestle in Albany.

But Auburn's Mike Boyhan, despite finishing second in his 102-pound weight class, will not.

Auburn's Boyhan, Port Byron's Svitavsky finish second at individual wrestling championships Auburn's Mike Boyhan and Port Byron's Ike Svitavsky both took second in their weight classes at Saturday's Section III championships.

It's very possible that each wrestler could've been dealt the same cards under the previous format. Svitavsky, for example, is a senior who has racked up plenty of accolades and likely would've garnered a wild-card berth regardless. On the flip side, Boyhan is a freshman with a limited resumé.

Returning to my conversation with Corbett, his concern was that it's not fair to base state tournament qualifications on anything other than individual performance.

Why should an Auburn wrestler not be considered because wrestlers from Fulton (just an example — Fulton is normally a Division I powerhouse) had a poor performance at the previous years' states?

While I understand concerns over the amount of time donated by officials to determine at-large bids in the past, I tend to agree with Corbett's stance.

The entire purpose of downsizing the number of weight classes was to elevate regular season dual meets, yet in the same calendar year the state decided to emasculate regular season tournaments.

Under the new system, far too much importance is placed in performance on a single day whereas excellence across several tournaments is muted.

The goal should always be to bring the best wrestlers and encourage the best competition in Albany.

In this case though, what was easy — a taboo word in wrestling circles — outweighs what was right.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.