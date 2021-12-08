Rivals reacquaint: Weedsport boys basketball tops Port Byron

WEEDSPORT — Accustomed to at least two, and sometimes as many as four, meetings per year, the Port Byron-Weedsport rivalry was on pause for two years.

On Wednesday, the two Cayuga County boys basketball programs got reacquainted.

Weedsport defeated Port Byron 64-30 at Weedsport High School, as the Warriors were able to roll out to a 10-point lead in the opening minutes of the game.

It's the first time since Feb. 12, 2020 that the two schools faced off on a basketball court. That game was their second of two meetings of the 2019-20 season.

A month later, COVID-19 put high school sports on pause. The winter 2020-21 season was shortened as the COVID battle continued, and the programs did not play each other as the Port Byron school district opted out of winter sports.

"We always have this game early on in the year in December, but they didn't play last year and there was no Christmas tournament," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "Getting back to playing the Port Byrons, LaFayettes, the entire (OHSL Patriot League), it's exciting.

"When you get your rivalry back though ... we've been talking about it in football, how we miss playing Cato and Port Byron. To have it back in boys basketball is awesome."

Weedsport, which remains the defending Section III Class C champion (the Warriors won in 2020, sectionals were not held last winter), has a lineup full of fresh faces.

Sgarlata said prior to the game, players weren't even sure the protocol for the national anthem or where to stand, as last year the bleachers were pushed in and spectators were not permitted.

"This was their first varsity game at home together," Sgarlata said. "I have four guys who are returners and they were bench guys last year, and the rest are from JV. We have a talented team, but we're young and inexperienced. I think the second half of the season, we're gonna be pretty good. It's a whole new challenge."

Against Port Byron, the Warriors jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start, but the Panthers roared back to cut Weedsport's advantage to 13-9.

With 30 seconds left in the first quarter and down by six, Port Byron had an opportunity to hold for the final shot. Instead, the Panthers' attempt was missed, which set up a pair of transition baskets for the Warriors prior to the horn.

A game that was hanging in the balance suddenly was firmly in Weedsport's control.

"When we're the best versions of ourselves, we'll turn the ball over and turn it into points," Sgarlata said. "A lot of times, that comes when it comes. You can't create it all the time, but we like to turn our defense into offense. Sometimes it'll turn the game around in the first quarter, sometimes it's the last few minutes of a game, but we'll be reliant on defense to create offense."

Ryan Adams was Weedsport's leading scorer with 15 points, while Landon Kepple had 11 and Troy Brown posted 10.

Zach Relfe had a team-high eight points for Port Byron, and Eli Jarabek and Alex Ware each contributed six.

Adams will be a player the Warriors count on this year, and serves as the latest tall guard out of the Weedsport factory. Traditionally a shooting guard, Adams primarily played the point against Port Byron in the absence of teammate Lucio Cole, who should return from injury later this year.

"Ryan was gonna be out shooting guard this year, but he plays point guard with his AAU team. He's kind've a position-less basketball player," Sgarlata said. "If we can get tall point guards we'll take them, because it's definitely an advantage in Class C."

Weedsport is back at it Friday at Pulaski, while Port Byron is off until next Monday when the Panthers travel to Mater Dei Academy.

