Rivals Skaneateles, Marcellus play to scoreless tie in boys soccer

SKANEATELES — It's a testament to a true rivalry that, even when the teams play to a nil-nil tie they can still provide an entertaining match.

That was the case Tuesday night in Skaneateles, as the Lakers tied neighboring adversary Marcellus 0-0 in boys soccer.

The teams played 100 minutes of soccer in pesky rain conditions — 80 minutes of regulation, plus two 10-minute overtimes. Despite numerous chances, neither team could deliver the winner.

"Our whole process is building to be better, and to start playing your best soccer at the right point in the season," Lakers coach Pete O'Connor said. "I think we had glimpses tonight of some really good control of the game. You try to take the positives from it. They're a state-ranked team right now (Marcellus is No. 5 in Class B).

"For us it's about that final third, which is putting the ball in the net. I think if we do that, we'll be a very dangerous team."

The scoreless tie was not for lack of chances, particularly in the extra session. In the final two minutes of the second overtime, the Lakers turned to senior defender Casey Kenan a handful of times on deep throw-ins.

While the ball was often put in a position to score, Marcellus was able to knock it away without harm.

Through the years, Skaneateles has shown a knack for developing players with a specialty for throw-ins, allowing the Lakers to effectively treat those chances deep in opposing territory as corner kicks.

None have shown the pizzazz that matches Kenan's. His throw-ins involve a full somersault in the air, allowing for more height on the throw. The skill itself is worth the price of admission for spectators, but O'Connor admits the Lakers are still trying to figure out how to "weaponize" the play.

"We haven't quite learned out to use that yet," O'Connor said. "That's the hope is that as the season goes on, we can learn how to utilize it and we'll be very dangerous. As much a weapon as it is, it shows what kind of player (Kenan) is because I trust him on the field. He's a heck of an athlete and heck of a soccer player, and someone I'm really proud to be coaching."

Prior to the contest, the teams gathered for a moment of gratitude and to salute Lakers assistant coach Kevan Busa.

Busa is a 2008 graduate of Marcellus who, while in college, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Tuesday was Busa's 10-year anniversary of beating the disease. He shared his story with the Skaneateles players prior to the season, and his words offered an important lesson on perspective.

Despite being bitter rivals, players from both Skaneateles and Marcelllus signed a game ball and presented it to Busa before their 100-minute game.

"As a coach, I look at how my assistants talk with the players and have conversations that are not only soccer-based but life-based," O'Connor said. "To have him talk about the mental toughness and perseverance, it's a life lesson that's so much bigger than soccer.

"We've always predicated our program on doing the right thing and being a good person, and I think he really epitomizes that. It reflects on the kids. It's an honor to coach with him."

Skaneateles returns to the field on Thursday, when the Lakers host Mexico.