AUBURN — The looks of disbelief and disappointment were common as Auburn players exited the dugout.

Only minutes before, the Maroons' hopes of returning to a section championship game for the third straight year were denied.

While those games had their own sense of disappointment, Tuesday's outcome against Liverpool might be the most gut-wrenching. Auburn had the Warriors down to their final out, but coughed up a two-run lead and eventually lost 6-4 in extra innings, in the Section III, Class AA quarterfinals at Falcon Park.

"Nothing but heartbreak for all these players, these coaches and the fans here today," Maroons coach John Turcsik said. "We were cruising along, really until the seventh inning. Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of it today."

The game had all the makings of what's become commonplace for Auburn baseball over the last two spring sectionals: A dominant pitching performance, with the timely hit to put the Maroons over the top.

For 6 2/3 innings, senior left-hander Cooper Polcovich delivered his end of the bargain in silencing the Warriors' batters. And concerning offensive support, Jayden DeAngelis delivered in that respect on his two-run triple in the fifth inning that put Auburn ahead.

Protecting a 2-0 lead in the seventh, Polcovich cruised through the first two batters of the inning and had the Maroons on the cusp of advancing. The 21st out, however, proved elusive.

After Auburn couldn't corral a pop up in foul territory for the potential game-ending out, Liverpool strung together multiple hits to load the bases. Then, following an extended at-bat, Nathan Benjamin poked a fly ball to the outfield that scored the game-tying runs.

The damage wasn't done. With Polcovich now out of the game, a wild pitch allowed a runner from third to score, putting Liverpool ahead 3-2.

Despite the body blow, Auburn countered in its at-bats in the bottom of the seventh. Caden Becker and Polcovich worked walks, and Steven Ambroggio reached on a bunt single to load the bases with none out. DeAngelis' sacrifice fly then tied the game.

The juice had been squeezed. After scoring their third run, Auburn left the bases loaded and allowed the game to reach extra innings.

Unfortunately for the Maroons, extras belonged to Liverpool.

The loss spoils a storybook return for DeAngelis, who hadn't played since mid-April due to injury. He finished 1-for-2 and drove in all three of the Maroons' runs.

Ultimately, even the return of a top slugger couldn't cure all offensive struggles.

"We had chances earlier in the game but couldn't capitalize. We had guys on base and had opportunities," Turcsik said. "Our offense had to pick it up, but unfortunately we didn't do enough this season, and in particular this game."

The loss also wraps a bow on a strong season for Polcovich, who is among a heavy senior class that Turcsik says goodbye to.

Polcovich finished with three strikeouts, one walk and seven hits against.

"Coop is an unbelievable competitor," Turcsik said. "Every game he goes out, you know you've got a chance to win. That's the type of player and pitcher he is. We felt very confident today with him on the mound, and he did what he needed to."

While Auburn's foray into sectionals ends early, the season was far from a lost cause. Despite missing DeAngelis for an extended stretch, the Maroons managed 15 wins and won their second league title in three years.

While it's little consolation in the moment, Auburn will return several key pieces in 2024 in hopes of taking another run at it.

"I'm happy with what we did prior to this. I'm proud of our team, no matter what, with all we did this season," Turcsik said. "It hurts, because we were that close to getting to the next round. Our goal is to get back to a section championship and win it and that's not gonna change, but it's hard to do. It's special when you can do it."

