SKANEATELES — The Route 20 rivalry between Auburn and Skaneateles took a hiatus from its more common clash between the schools' hockey programs, to meet on the hard court on Monday.

In a rare meeting between the two varsity girls basketball programs, the Maroons got the better end of the Lakers. Tied after the first quarter and at halftime, Auburn put up 38 points in the second half to defeat Skaneateles 59-49 in the Lakers' home gym.

Despite the proximity between the schools, basketball matchups are not necessarily a natural fit. Auburn is a Class AA team that competes in the Salt City Athletic Conference, while Skaneateles is a Class B member of the OHSL.

The Lakers, despite the smaller classification, gave the Maroons everything they could handle. The two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, before Auburn found its groove after halftime.

Skaneateles' defense, which ranks fourth out of 25 OHSL teams in points against, proved a difficult obstacle for the high-scoring Maroons as Auburn was held to 21 points in the first half.

"We've been playing that way. We had 11 turnovers in the first half. We had some decent shots but weren't knocking them down," Maroons coach Al Giannone said. "But we also got after it defensively. We always talk about coming out of the locker room for the second half ready to go, and we did that."

Early on, it looked as though Leah Middleton -- Section III's leader in scoring average -- would again have to carry the offensive load. Middleton scored Auburn's first 10 points of the game before Kylie Guarino knocked down a mid-range jumper to beat the first quarter buzzer.

After that, though, it was point guard Peyton Maneri who was Auburn's offensive focal point. The junior caught fire in the third quarter with 13 points, then tacked on two important baskets in the fourth as Auburn protected its lead.

Her biggest highlight came with 5:40 left in the fourth with the Maroons ahead by seven. Maneri drove through the lane and, while being challenged by a Skaneateles defender, dropped in a scoop shot with her left hand despite being fouled.

Their chances diminishing, the Lakers didn't let Auburn get away easy. Maddy Ramsgard knocked down three straight free throws at the four-minute mark, then ran the length of the floor for another quick basket on the next possession. A free throw shortly after by Ayla Pas'cal trimmed Auburn's lead to three.

Then, the closer stepped up. Middleton finished with 11 of Auburn's final 12 points to end the game.

Middleton finished with a game-high 29 points. Maneri had 20 points along with seven assists, four rebounds (all offensive) and four steals. Booka Johnson hauled in 15 rebounds, while Guarino contributed six points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Ramsgard had 22 and Pas'cal scored 16 for the Lakers.

For Auburn, the biggest development of the night was Maneri's offensive prowess. Usually counted on to run the offense and distribute the ball, her scoring efforts proved that opposing teams can't necessarily key in on Middleton.

"It's phenomenal, and (Maneri) is capable of that," Giannone said. "She's a very good player and can score. That's important, especially when they're doing a box-and-one against Leah. Peyton is an X-factor in a lot of our games."

Auburn (15-2) maintains the top record in Class AA, but has a tough road the rest of the regular season. The Maroons host Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday, then wrap up next week with East Syracuse Minoa (9-6 in Class A) and Corning (ranked 30th in Class AA).

"Playing against good teams, this is really good for us as opposed to a 30-point win," Giannone said. "We had to work for this one, so it's good."

Skaneateles (14-4) has a crucial meeting with league rival Westhill on Wednesday, then concludes the regular season Friday against Hannibal.