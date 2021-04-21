Sciria: How Auburn district can honor Harriet Tubman and keep Auburn High School name

Did you hear about the issue involving a city renaming something for Harriet Tubman?
Do you think I'm talking about the recent movement to rename Auburn High School?
No, I'm talking about Coral Gables, Fla. voting down a resolution to rename a stretch of US 1, aka the Dixie Highway, for Tubman.
Seriously, you can't make this stuff up. We're not the only city debating this.
I cite the example from Florida to show that renaming anything, from a school to a highway can be complicated, because some people don't like change.
Here in Auburn, this is the second time Auburn High School students have tried to get the school renamed for Tubman, the first was in the mid-1990s. The Auburn Enlarged City School District is taking the students seriously and has set up a nominations process and community advisory panel to make a recommendation to the school board to vote on a possible name change in June. So in theory the school's new name could be for anyone, not just Tubman.
Here's my interpretation of this: if the district really wanted to rename Auburn High School for Tubman, the school board could just take a vote and that would be it. By accepting nominations and creating a panel comprised of community members, to me, is a way to say to the public, "This is what you wanted." So if Auburn High School isn't renamed for Tubman, well that's what the community panel recommended.
When the district's administration building was renamed for Tubman, I don't remember a panel being involved.
The district has to walk a tightrope, it has to appear open to changing the name but it also has to deal with people in the community who don't want the name changed.
I read the Facebook comments and I see some lame arguments against changing the name.
"The Maroons' nickname would have to change and the school would have to buy all new sports uniforms which costs money." This is my opinion, but I don't think that would happen. Maybe I missed it, but I haven't heard anything about that.
"It would cost a lot of money to change the name and my taxes are high enough." Yes, it would cost some money. You'd have to change the name on the school and some signs, but that's not too costly. As for other things, such as stationary, equipment, etc., they could remain the same until new ones have to be ordered.
"Too many things in Auburn are named for Harriet Tubman." This is the one that makes me chuckle. Auburn is fortunate enough to be the home of one of the greatest figures in American history, a woman who may be on the $20 bill in a few years, who is finally getting her due nationally.
There is nothing wrong with renaming anything in Auburn for Harriet Tubman. And there can be multiple things named for her. I am not naive enough not to know that racism is a factor. You can be against renaming the high school and not be a racist, but it's tough not to see some of that here.
I do feel there's another way to honor Tubman and placate the people who want the high school's name unchanged. The only school in the Auburn district named specifically for a person is William Seward Elementary.
Why can't the district rename an elementary school for Tubman? Tubman Elementary School has a nice sound to it. It could be a good compromise.
As for me, Auburn High School Class of 1985, I want the Auburn High School name to remain. In my opinion, it shouldn't be named for anyone. But if it's changed to Tubman High School, I'm OK with it. My memories of my time there won't change. We'll always be the Maroons. There are more important things in life to worry about.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria