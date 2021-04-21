Sciria: How Auburn district can honor Harriet Tubman and keep Auburn High School name

When the district's administration building was renamed for Tubman, I don't remember a panel being involved.

The district has to walk a tightrope, it has to appear open to changing the name but it also has to deal with people in the community who don't want the name changed.

I read the Facebook comments and I see some lame arguments against changing the name.

"The Maroons' nickname would have to change and the school would have to buy all new sports uniforms which costs money." This is my opinion, but I don't think that would happen. Maybe I missed it, but I haven't heard anything about that.

"It would cost a lot of money to change the name and my taxes are high enough." Yes, it would cost some money. You'd have to change the name on the school and some signs, but that's not too costly. As for other things, such as stationary, equipment, etc., they could remain the same until new ones have to be ordered.

"Too many things in Auburn are named for Harriet Tubman." This is the one that makes me chuckle. Auburn is fortunate enough to be the home of one of the greatest figures in American history, a woman who may be on the $20 bill in a few years, who is finally getting her due nationally.