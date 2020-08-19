Sciria: Some high school fall sports can be played safely

I think it can be said without debate that the health and safety of all students is the No. 1 concern as the start of a new school year nears. Obviously, teachers and staff are also important but as any parent knows so well, our children's welfare comes before ours.
I am not going to debate the pros and cons of whether children should be sent back to school next month, there are compelling cases for both sides and one side is neither completely wrong nor the other.
What I do want to discuss is high school sports. As of this writing, some decisions have been made about the fall season: there won't be state championships and no teams in New York state are practicing.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has said fall sports won't start until Sept. 21 at the earliest and students who are distance learning or in a hybrid model are eligible to play this fall. More information should be coming in the next week from the state about how high school sports can return if allowed.
Using some professional sports as a guide, it's easy to see what fall high school sports should return because there is little risk to the athlete, official or staff. Easily, golf is at the top of the list. The state allowed golf courses to open in April with rules for social distancing. The PGA Tour has been operating since early summer with few incidences of COVID-19.
High school golf should be allowed. Many boys teams in Section III, like Auburn, play a fall season anyway and there's no reason why other sections and girls can't play as well, wearing masks and social distancing.
Tennis is another sport that can be played without any issue, even doubles. Again, both boys (who play in the spring) and girls (who play in the fall) should be able to compete.
Cross country meets can also be held. Not invitationals, which draw hundreds of competitors, but just meets with no more than three teams and spreading out the runners.
Another fall sport is field hockey. Wearing masks may be difficult for the players but it would be the only way to be able to safely have a season.
Boys and girls soccer are in the same boat. Masks must be worn and players should try to avoid close contact (which I understand isn't easy) when possible.
Sadly, football may be the lone fall high school sport unable to be played under normal conditions. The closeness of the players, the physical contact and the equipment (I can't imagine wearing a mask with a helmet and pads) make it very difficult to play. There is nothing better than going to an Auburn football game on an autumn evening at Holland Stadium, but not this fall.
And to be safe, there shouldn't be any fans at any high school sporting event this fall.
We all want to see high school sports this fall, the kids deserve the chance to play again, especially after the spring season was canceled, but as I said, the health and safety of everyone involved takes precedence. If sports can be played without increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19, then play. If not, then don't, student health is the top priority.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
