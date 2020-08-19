Sciria: Some high school fall sports can be played safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think it can be said without debate that the health and safety of all students is the No. 1 concern as the start of a new school year nears. Obviously, teachers and staff are also important but as any parent knows so well, our children's welfare comes before ours.

I am not going to debate the pros and cons of whether children should be sent back to school next month, there are compelling cases for both sides and one side is neither completely wrong nor the other.

What I do want to discuss is high school sports. As of this writing, some decisions have been made about the fall season: there won't be state championships and no teams in New York state are practicing.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has said fall sports won't start until Sept. 21 at the earliest and students who are distance learning or in a hybrid model are eligible to play this fall. More information should be coming in the next week from the state about how high school sports can return if allowed.