Second half drought plagues Auburn girls basketball against Marcellus in opener

AUBURN — Everything clicked in the first half for Auburn girls basketball in its season opener.

Then, in the second half, nothing did.

The Maroons were held to 19 points in the final two quarters in a 66-56 loss to Marcellus on Wednesday at Auburn High School.

Auburn led 20-17 after the first quarter and was tied 37-37 with the Mustangs at half. While the visitors sustained that pace in the second half, the Maroons could not.

"The first half, our pressure hurt them. That allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy buckets," Maroons coach Al Giannone said. "In the second half, the shots we took weren't very good ones and we didn't make many of them.

"We talk about coming out of the locker room, the first three or four minutes are very important. We want to put a team down by six or 10 points, but they did it to us. It was a culmination of not getting back defensively and not getting good shots."

Leah Middleton was Auburn's leading scorer with 23 points. She also had four rebounds and four steals. Point guard Peyton Maneri barely missed her first double-double of the season — she had 22 points, nine assists and five steals.

Lamontiona Johnson had a team-high nine rebounds, while Kylie Guarino had seven blocks.

After a breakneck first quarter, Marcellus scored the first nine points of the second to take a 26-20 lead. The Mustangs' streak was ended by Middleton, who answered with five straight points including one of her three 3-pointers.

Middleton had 12 of Auburn's 17 points in the second — Lexi Alberici chipped in with a 3 — to ensure a halftime tie.

Everything that drained through the net in the first half caught the rim or backboard in the second half for Auburn. That includes a third quarter in which the Maroons were held to only five points.

Maneri dropped in 10 of her points in the final eight minutes, but Auburn was otherwise unable to overcome its scoring woes in the second half as Marcellus pulled away for the win.

Despite the opening night setback, Giannone maintains excitement for the upcoming season — especially because, unlike last winter due to strict COVID-19 protocols, players will be able to play in front of families and peers.

"The start of basketball season is like opening your first Christmas present," Giannone said. "You've waited all year, and you throw your team out there that you've been working all offseason to improve. It's exciting to see what you've got.

"It was nice to get back to some normalcy with the crowds. We're still wearing masks, but to have people in the stands was pretty neat."

Auburn's biggest challenge this winter could be replacing two stalwarts from last year's squad. The Maroons lost do-it-all forwards Doray DiLallo and Natalie Calandra-Ryan, who were also key leaders and all-league talents, due to graduation.

While the Maroons aren't completely flipping their starting lineup, Giannone said it takes time to fill those leadership voids.

"We had those two players for quite a long time. Losing them definitely hurt us, but I like what we have," Giannone said. "(Johnson) played a lot like Natalie and Doray tonight. She got her hands on everything. I like our team and I think we're gonna be alright as the season progresses."

Auburn (0-1) is back in action Saturday morning at East Syracuse Minoa.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.