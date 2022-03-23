Section III announces football schedule; Auburn, Weedsport open Sept. 2

Four Cayuga County-area football teams learned their opponents for the upcoming fall season on Wednesday.

Section III released its 2022 football schedule, which includes next season’s games for Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Skaneateles and Weedsport.

Jordan-Elbridge and Port Byron/Union Springs, two programs that competed in Section III’s independent league last year, were not included in the initial schedule release.

Auburn and Weedsport will again take advantage of New York state's Week 0 offering, which was permitted during the summer of 2020 and allows teams to play an additional regular season game in place of a scrimmage. Those games will be played the weekend of Sept. 2.

The Maroons begin their season that Friday on the road at Fayetteville-Manlius. Auburn has four home dates: Sept. 9 vs. East Syracuse Minoa, Sept. 16 vs. Watertown, Sept. 23 vs. West Genesee, and Oct. 14 vs. Whitesboro.

On Sept. 30 Auburn will travel to Carthage for the first meeting between the two programs since the 2019 Class A section championship game.

Section III's Class A division welcomes three new programs this fall. Watertown, Corcoran (formerly Class AA) and New Hartford (formerly Class B) all join the conference. Departing are defending section and state champion Christian Brothers Academy (to Class AA), Indian River (drops to Class B), Central Square and Fulton.

Due to the nine-team division, Auburn was unable to renew its cross-state rivalry with Section II's Niskayuna, the former school district of Maroons coaches Dave and Matt Moskov.

Niskayuna traveled to Auburn for Week 0 last year in the first Holland-Booth Bowl, named after Auburn's Jerome "Brud" Holland and Niskayuna's Don Booth. The Maroons escaped with a 28-21 win.

Auburn hoped to travel to Niskayuna this season, but Section III's revised Class A conference eliminated that possibility.

Weedsport is also scheduled to kick off its schedule Friday, Sept. 2 as the Warriors will travel to Moravia for the second annual 8-man Cayuga Bowl. The Blue Devils topped Weedsport on a last-second touchdown when the two programs met last season.

The Warriors' schedule includes four home games: Sept. 9 vs. Frankfort, Sept. 23 vs. South Lewis, Sept. 30 vs. New York Mills and Oct. 14 vs. Bishop Grimes. Weedsport, which won Section III's 8-man title in 2018 and 2019, looks to rebound after a 3-6 season in 2021.

New Skaneateles head coach Jay Steinhorst will make his debut Sept. 9 when the Lakers host Cazenovia. Steinhorst coached at Caz for four seasons from 2015 to 2018 and led the program to a pair of Class B section titles, while also capturing the state title in his first season.

He'll try to replicate that success at Skaneateles, home of the defending Class C section champion.

Steinhorst was announced as Skaneateles' new sideline boss on Jan. 10, and he replaces Joe Sindoni who announced his resignation following last season.

The Lakers' biggest test could come Sept. 23 when the team travels to General Brown in a rematch of last season's section championship game.

Cato-Meridian begins its seven-game regular season Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Blue Devils travel to Hannibal. Only three home games are on the slate for Cato-Meridian this season: Sept. 16 vs. Onondaga, Oct. 14 vs. Beaver River and the regular season finale Oct. 21 vs. Utica Notre Dame.

The team will also endure three straight weeks on the road, as Cato-Meridian is scheduled to travel to Mount Markham, Sandy Creek and Dolgeville from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.