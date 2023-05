The Section III playoffs, for several sports, are in the offing.

Postseason brackets for baseball, softball and girls lacrosse were announced on Sunday, determining seeds for several teams from Cayuga County.

Boys lacrosse programs are being determined on Monday.

This year’s section tournaments are open, meaning all qualification requirements are being waived. However, teams have the option of opting out of postseason play.

Here’s how brackets shake out:

BASEBALL

Class AA

- No. 4 Auburn (15-5) vs. No. 5 Liverpool (10-9), quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Falcon Park.

Class B

- No. 9 Skaneateles (11-8) at No. 8 Homer (10-7), quarterfinals, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex.

Class C

- No. 20 Port Byron (4-12) at No. 13 South Lewis (9-10), preliminary round, 5 p.m. Monday at South Lewis High School.

- No. 22 Cato-Meridian (3-12) at No. 11 Pulaski (8-7), preliminary round, 4:30 p.m. Monday at Pulaski High School.

- No. 4 Weedsport (14-4) vs. Port Byron or South Lewis, first round, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Weedsport High School.

SOFTBALL

Class AA

- No. 4 Auburn (10-7) vs. No. 5 West Genesee (11-8), quarterfinals, 5 p.m. Thursday at Herman Avenue Elementary School.

Class B

- No. 20 Skaneateles (4-16) at No. 13 Lowville (6-8), preliminary round, 5 p.m. Monday at Lowville High School.

Class C

- No. 15 Weedsport (5-13) vs. No. 18 Little Falls (7-10), preliminary round, 5 p.m. Monday at Weedsport High School.

- No. 1 Jordan-Elbridge (17-1) vs. No. 16 Beaver River (5-12) or No. 17 Tully (8-10), first round, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan-Elbridge High School.

- No. 8 Port Byron (15-4) vs. No. 9 Herkimer (12-7), first round, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Dana West High School.

- No. 10 Cato-Meridian (10-6) at No. 7 Westmoreland (12-5), first round, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Westmoreland Central School.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class B

- No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 7 Central Square, quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Holland Stadium.

Class D

- No. 10 Jordan-Elbridge at No. 7 Cazenovia, preliminary round, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Cazenovia.

- No. 2 Skaneateles vs. Jordan-Elbridge or Cazenovia, quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Skaneateles.