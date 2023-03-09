Section III released its high school football schedule for the upcoming fall 2023 season on Thursday, and in the process confirmed the section's significant changes to divisional alignment.

Some teams, such as Auburn, open regular season play the weekend of Sept. 1 with a "Week Zero" contest, which is a scheduled game against non-league or out-of-section opponents.

Most, though, will begin their seasons Week 1 the weekend of Sept. 8, and nearly two months of football will follow before the Section III postseason.

Here are five matchups to watch featuring Cayuga County-area teams:

Friday, Sept. 1: Auburn at Niskayuna

After a one-year hiatus, Auburn is renewing its cross-state rivalry with Section II's Niskayuna for Week Zero.

The two programs have a natural connection, as Niskayuna athletic director John Moskov is brother to Auburn coaches Dave and Matt Moskov. The Moskovs are also former students at Niskayuna, where they played football.

Prior to the approval of Week Zero games, the programs tried to organize a regular season game for several years, but could never fit it within the confines of their schedules.

That changed in fall 2021, when the Maroons welcomed the Silver Warriors to Holland Stadium and emerged with a dramatic 28-21 win.

This fall the series shifts to Niskayuna, which will mark Auburn's first regular season trip to an out-of-section opponent since playing Section IV's Corning in 2018.

Thursday, Sept. 7: Port Byron vs. Sherburne-Earlville

Port Byron's home opener will also mark the Panthers' return from independent status, which the program held for the last three seasons.

The Panthers finished 5-3 last season, starting with five wins in their first six before dropping two straight to Pulaski — including the first round of the independent bracket playoffs — to end the season.

Port Byron has not held a classification since 2019, when the Panthers competed as a member of Section III's Class C-West division.

The Panthers' opening opponent, Sherburne-Earlville, has had its own degrees of transition in recent seasons. The Marauders tried their hand at 8-man football in 2018 and 2019 but returned to classification in spring 2021 (first as a Class C team, then Class D in 2022), going 2-18 in the last three seasons.

Friday, Oct. 6: Port Byron at Jordan-Elbridge

One of only two matchups featuring two Cayuga County-area teams — the other is a contest between J-E and Skaneateles on Sept. 15 — the Panthers and Eagles will face off for the third consecutive year.

The teams have split their previous two matchups. In fall 2021, J-E held Port Byron scoreless in the final three quarters in a 34-14 victory. Port Byron countered that defeat with a decisive win of its own in 2022, topping the Eagles by multiple scores.

This fall will also mark J-E's return to classification, having spent the last two seasons as an independent.

Friday, Oct. 6: Weedsport at Onondaga

In 2018, Weedsport became one of Section III's first programs to explore life in 8-man football. This fall, another Section III staple will do the same.

Onondaga joins the Warriors as one of 13 Section III teams that will play 8-man this upcoming season, marking a major change for a program that's won eight section titles since 2001. However, the Tigers' fall from grace has included consecutive 1-7 seasons in Class D.

Weedsport and Onondaga have a long history on the gridiron, that was especially hot in the early 2000s. The Tigers won three straight state titles from 2001 to 2003 (two as Class D, one as Class C) before the Warriors knocked OCS off its perch in 2004. Weedsport won both its matchups with the Tigers that season — the first ended Onondaga's 43-game winning streak, while the second secured Weedsport's section title.

While the two programs possess storied histories, they have not played since 2017 — Weedsport's last season in standard 11-man football.

Friday, Oct. 13: Cato-Meridian at Beaver River

The Blue Devils suffered one of Section III's biggest heartbreakers last fall at home against the Beavers.

Leading 36-12 at halftime, Cato-Meridian allowed a touchdown in the third quarter and then 26 points in the fourth quarter as Beaver River pulled off a stunning comeback. The loss capped a five-game losing streak for Cato-Meridian.

Beaver River eventually reached the Class D section championship game.

Cato-Meridian's matchup with the Beavers caps a difficult four-game stretch that also includes Mount Markham (seven wins last season) on Sept. 22 and Dolgeville (last year's section champion) on Sept. 30.