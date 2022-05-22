Section III releases baseball, softball brackets; Port Byron softball has top seed

A section semifinalist in its last two trips to the postseason, Port Byron softball now has its greatest opportunity to get over the hump.

The Panthers are the No. 1 seed in the Section III Class C bracket that was announced on Sunday.

Port Byron, with it's 18-1 record, will host the winner of No. 16 Adirondack and No. 17 Utica-Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Dana West High School. The Panthers went undefeated in league play this year, their lone regular season loss coming April 27 to Class B Skaneateles.

Entering sectional play, the Panthers are riding an 11-game winning streak — a stretch which the team is averaging nearly 13 runs per game.

While Port Byron tries to reach the mountain top for the first time, another Cayuga County team will attempt to reclaim its title.

Auburn, the Class A section champ in 2021, is the No. 2 seed this season. The Maroons (16-4) will face either No. 7 Central Square or No. 10 Oswego in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

If the Class A brackets hold, a rematch between last spring's two finalists could be in the cards. Jamesville-DeWitt, who Auburn topped last year to claim its first-ever championship, owns the No. 1 overall seed. The teams split their two meetings in 2022, each winning on their home field.

Joining Port Byron in the Class C bracket is Weedsport (12-7), who was slotted ninth and will travel to No. 8 Westmoreland on Tuesday.

In Class B, No. 6 Jordan Elbridge (16-2) is home against No. 11 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Tuesday. That same day, No. 12 Skaneateles (10-9) will play at No. 5 Holland Patent.

Two Cayuga County baseball teams reached championship games last year but fell short of winning the ultimate prize. Both Auburn and Port Byron have favorable chances at redemption this spring.

Auburn (12-6) is the fourth seed in Class A and will start playoff action on Thursday at Falcon Park against No. 5 Camden.

The Maroons should be well-rested entering sectionals, having played only one official game during the final week of the regular season: an eight-inning victory over Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday.

That dramatic victory over the Red Rams could serve as a momentum boost for a team that struggled down the stretch. Auburn lost four of its final five games — though three of those defeats came against Class AA programs.

Port Byron (13-6) was another runner-up last spring, falling to Cooperstown in extra innings in the championship game.

The Panthers have earned the No. 5 seed in the Class C bracket this year. They'll host No. 12 LaFayette on Tuesday. Port Byron entered the final weekend of the regular season on a 10-game winning streak before dropping a contest to Skaneateles on Saturday.

Also in Class C, Weedsport (13-4) owns the No. 4 seed and will be home against No. 13 Fabius-Pompey to begin sectionals. The Warriors won both of their meetings with Fabius this season, by scores of 19-0 and 8-5.

Two-time defending Class B champion Skaneateles (13-6) has been slotted as the sixth seed this spring and will take on No. 11 Lowville (11-8) in the opening round.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

