Section III releases basketball brackets; Auburn girls earn No. 1 seed

The road to the Section III Class A girls basketball championship will go through Auburn.

Section III held its boys and girls basketball seeding meeting on Wednesday morning, and deemed the Maroons the No. 1 seed in their respective tournament.

Auburn owns an 18-2 record and enters postseason play on a 16-game winning streak. The Maroons begin sectional competition next Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Auburn High against an opponent to be determined. Auburn will either host eighth-seeded Camden or ninth-seeded East Syracuse Minoa.

The Maroons played ESM twice during the regular season — both games were in December — and won by scores of 53-31 and 53-38. Auburn did not face Camden.

In Class B, both Skaneateles and Jordan-Elbridge begin sectional play on Thursday. The Lakers are the No. 9 seed thanks to their 12-8 record and will host No. 24 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (3-17). Jordan-Elbridge (10-10) earned the No. 16 seed and a home date against No. 17 Clinton (10-10).

Weedsport is one of the top dogs in the Class C bracket. The fourth-ranked Warriors (16-4) will host the winner of No. 13 Tully and No. 20 Adirondack on Saturday afternoon.

Cato-Meridian (7-11) and Port Byron (8-12) both tip off on Thursday in the preliminary round. The No. 15 Blue Devils are home against No. 18 Sauquoit Valley (6-14), while the No. 14 Panthers host No. 19 Fabius-Pompey (5-13).

In boys basketball, Auburn (10-10) is the eighth seed in the Class A tourney and faces No. 9 East Syracuse Minoa (10-10) at home Friday night. The winner will travel to top-seeded New Hartford next week.

For Class B, No. 8 Skaneateles (16-4) is home against No. 9 General Brown (15-4) on Friday.

In Class C, Cato-Meridian (12-8) is ranked eighth and will play No. 9 Herkimer (12-8) Friday night. No. 20 Port Byron (4-16) travels to No. 13 Westmoreland (9-11) on Thursday.

The winner of that latter game moves on to face fourth-seeded Weedsport (16-4) on Saturday night. The Warriors are the defending Class C champion.

Section III quarterfinals are scheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 22. and will be hosted by the higher seed. Semifinals will take place the weekend of Feb. 25, and championship games will be played either Saturday, March 5 or Sunday, March 6.

All semifinal and championship games will be played at Onondaga Community College.

This year's Section III playoffs are an open tournament. Officials made this decision on Jan. 13, allowing each team an opportunity to participate due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions impacting the winter 2021-22 season.

In its news release, Section III affirmed that there will be no postponements to the playoff schedule. If a student-athlete, coach or team is deemed ineligible to participate due to COVID-19 concerns, the tournament will proceed without those respective parties.

Section IV is hosting its boys and girls basketball seeding meetings Wednesday evening, when teams from Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs will learn their opening playoff matchups.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

