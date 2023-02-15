Section III announced its postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball on Wednesday morning, with a pair of Cayuga County teams earning top seeds.

Auburn girls basketball is the No. 1 overall seed in the Class AA tournament, while Weedsport girls basketball is No. 1 in Class C.

This is the second straight year Auburn has earned a top seed, also doing so last year in Class A.

Preliminary games will be played on Thursday, followed by second-round games that will take place over the weekend.

Section III settled on open tournaments this winter, waiving the prior criteria that teams must win 40% of their overall games or league games to reach sectionals.

Here's how Cayuga County-area teams will open postseason play:

BOYS

CLASS AA

Auburn (13-7) is the sixth seed and will host Corcoran (6-14) in the first round at 6 pm. on Friday.

CLASS B

No. 9 Skaneateles (11-9) is home against Hannibal (1-19) for the first round on Thursday at 6 p.m.

CLASS C

No. 14 Port Byron (10-10) is home against Frankfort-Schuyler (8-12) in the preliminary round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dana West High School. No. 18 Cato-Meridian (8-12) will also play in the preliminary round, and travel to Onondaga (9-11) for a 5:30 p.m. tilt Thursday.

No. 4 Weedsport (18-2) has earned a first-round bye and will host either Cooperstown (7-13) or Sauquoit Valley (10-10) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

No. 8 Jordan-Elbridge (14-6) is also off in the preliminary round, and will host LaFayette (14-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the second round.

GIRLS

CLASS AA

The No. 1-seeded Maroons (17-2) will open play in the quarterfinals next Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. against either Fayetteville-Manlius (7-13) or Baldwinsville (8-10).

CLASS B

No. 5 Skaneateles (15-5) will host either Chittenango (6-14) or Phoenix (10-10) at noon on Saturday in the second round.

CLASS C

No. 1 Weedsport (16-4) opens play on Saturday against either Tully (7-13) or LaFayette (8-12) in the second round.

In other second-round games, No. 9 Port Byron (11-9) will travel to Sandy Creek (11-9) for a 6 p.m. tip on Friday; No. 12 Cato-Meridian (10-9) plays at Dolgeville (13-7) at 1 p.m. on Saturday; No. 3 Jordan-Elbridge (15-5) will host Waterville (10-10) on Friday evening.