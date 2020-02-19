Section III releases basketball playoff brackets; Weedsport teams own top seeds

Three months of regular season play have led to this, the Section III boys and girls basketball playoffs.
Brackets for the upcoming sectional tournaments were released Wednesday, and a handful of Cayuga County-area teams will begin their playoff journeys this weekend.
Here's how the brackets shake out:
BOYS BASKETBALL
In the Class AA tournament, Auburn barely missed out on hosting a sectional game. Instead, the Maroons (13-7) are the fifth seed and will travel to Baldwinsville (14-6) on Tuesday for the quarterfinals. Auburn and Baldwinsville did not meet during the regular season.
In Class B, No. 7 Skaneateles (13-7) will host No. 10 Jordan-Elbridge (12-8) in a first-round match-up. The two teams already played once this year, as J-E emerged with a 53-48 win at home on Jan. 28 despite a 23-point night from the Lakers' Nate Fouts.
Class C has a pair of county teams in contention. Weedsport (18-2) is the top overall seed and will host either No. 16 Westmoreland (7-13) or No. 17 Tully (8-12) at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Westmoreland and Tully play on Thursday to determine which school moves on to face the Warriors. Weedsport did not face Westmoreland this year, but did defeat Tully 82-35 back in January.
Thanks to a late-season surge, Cato-Meridian (12-8) has earned the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Utica Academy of Science (12-8) on Friday. The Blue Devils enter the tournament as one of Class C's hottest teams, with a 10-3 record since Jan. 10.
If both Weedsport and Cato-Meridian advance past each's first game, the two Cayuga County rivals would meet in the Class C quarterfinals next week. The teams split their two regular season meetings, each successfully defending home court.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn (8-12) slipped into the Class AA tournament as the seventh and final seed, and the Maroons will begin sectionals on the road at No. 2 Cicero-North Syracuse (13-3) on Tuesday.
In Class B, Skaneateles (7-13) is the 22nd seed and will play a preliminary game against No. 11 General Brown (13-7) on Thursday.
Weedsport has won 19 straight games, and that winning streak earned the Warriors (19-1) the No. 1 seed in Class C. The Warriors will play an opponent yet to be determined — either No. 8 LaFayette (13-7) or No. 9 Frankfort-Schuyler (9-11) — on Tuesday.
Also in Class C, Port Byron (13-7) is seeded seventh and will host No. 10 Pulaski (8-11) on Friday. The Panthers defeated Pulaski in both meetings this season, holding the Blue Devils to under 40 points both times.
