Section III releases basketball playoff brackets; Weedsport teams own top seeds

Three months of regular season play have led to this, the Section III boys and girls basketball playoffs.

Brackets for the upcoming sectional tournaments were released Wednesday, and a handful of Cayuga County-area teams will begin their playoff journeys this weekend.

Here's how the brackets shake out:

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the Class AA tournament, Auburn barely missed out on hosting a sectional game. Instead, the Maroons (13-7) are the fifth seed and will travel to Baldwinsville (14-6) on Tuesday for the quarterfinals. Auburn and Baldwinsville did not meet during the regular season.

In Class B, No. 7 Skaneateles (13-7) will host No. 10 Jordan-Elbridge (12-8) in a first-round match-up. The two teams already played once this year, as J-E emerged with a 53-48 win at home on Jan. 28 despite a 23-point night from the Lakers' Nate Fouts.

Class C has a pair of county teams in contention. Weedsport (18-2) is the top overall seed and will host either No. 16 Westmoreland (7-13) or No. 17 Tully (8-12) at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Westmoreland and Tully play on Thursday to determine which school moves on to face the Warriors. Weedsport did not face Westmoreland this year, but did defeat Tully 82-35 back in January.