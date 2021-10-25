Section III releases football brackets; Cato-Meridian, Skaneateles earn home games

Section III released its high school football playoff brackets on Sunday. Four Cayuga County-area teams will participate in the postseason.

In the Class A bracket, Auburn is the No. 8 seed and will travel to No. 1 Indian River for a quarterfinal game on Friday.

The Maroons earned Class A's final playoff berth last Friday with a dramatic win over East Syracuse Minoa. Auburn trailed by two touchdowns in that game, but roared back to win 38-33 behind 404 rushing yards from junior Eli Benson.

Indian River presents a greater challenge, though, for Auburn. The Warriors (4-0) were 15th in the latest state rankings released on Oct. 19.

This will mark the third straight postseason that Auburn has to travel to Indian River. In 2018, the two teams met in the Class A semifinals, where the Maroons were outlasted 42-14.

Auburn surely hopes this matchup resembles the 2019 sectional game, when the Maroons rallied from down 32 points to win 61-59 in overtime.

The Maroons and Warriors did not play during the regular season.

In Class C, Skaneateles is shooting for its third section title in five years. The Lakers have the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will host Canastota in the quaeterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Skaneateles finished the regular season at 6-0, and the Lakers should be extra rested after their Week 7 game against Solvay was canceled.

On Sept. 24, the Lakers beat Canastota 56-0 as quarterback James Musso threw for four touchdowns on only 10 passing attempts.

Cato-Meridian, which fell in the Class C section title game in 2019, has another prime opportunity to return to the championship, this time in Class D.

After a tough outing against Adirondack on Oct. 15, the Blue Devils bounced back last Friday with a decisive win over Beaver River.

This week Cato-Meridian will host Herkimer in a rematch of the 2019 Class C semifinal, that the Blue Devils won in a 16-0 slugfest.

The two teams met less than two weeks ago, with the Indians slipping by 38-30. Weedsport fell behind by 24 points in that game, but nearly pulled off the comeback thanks to 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Parker McBride.

Complete brackets can be found at highschoolsportstats.com.

