Section III has released its brackets for the upcoming Division I and Division II individual wrestling tournaments, set to take place this Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena.

The meet will feature grapplers from Auburn (Division I) and the combined Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian (Division II) team.

Jack Lamson, a Cato-Meridian student on the merged Jordan-Elbridge team, is the No. 1 overall seed in Division II's 138-pound bracket.

Lamson enters sectionals with a 37-1 record on the season, his lone loss coming in January to Alexander's Benjamin Merrill during the Robert Bradshaw Invitational in Canandaigua. Twenty-four of Lamson's wins this season have come via pin.

Lamson’s resume includes first-place finishes at the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic, the OHSL league tournament and the Section III Class B tournament. He also finished with perfect records at the APW/Pulaski Duals and the Brett Dixon Memorial Duals.

This is the second straight year Lamson has earned a No. 1 seed for individual sectionals. Last year as a sophomore, he had the top seed in the 132-pound bracket but ultimately placed fourth.

J-E/PB/C-M will have eight wrestlers at sectionals, including Lamson. Others are Lucas Witter (29-6; sixth in 110), Liam Mantell (23-10; eighth in 110), Logan Merriam (12-16; 11th in 118), Dylan Nolan (27-3; fourth in 126), Micah Muhlnickel (15-12; 13th in 132), Henry Smith (25-6; eighth in 145) and Angelo Turo (28-11; ninth in 189).

Nolan was one of two J-E/PB/C-M wrestlers to reach the New York state championships last season (the other was Ike Svitavsky). The junior from Port Byron entered last weekend's Section III Class B tournament with a 25-1 record, but dropped two of his four matches and finished fourth overall in his bracket.

In Division I, Auburn will send three wrestlers to sectionals. Sophomore Mike Boyhan has the most favorable position as the No. 2 seed in the 118-pound bracket.

Boyhan enters sectionals with a 23-5 record, which includes first-place performances at the Phoenix Round Robin and Section III Class AA tournament.

Last season as a 102-pound freshman, Boyhan placed second at sectionals.

Newcomer Brady Maneri was rewarded for his strong rookie season with the third seed in the 102-pound bracket. Maneri enters sectionals with a 26-5 record, with wins at the Phoenix Round Robin, Perry Varsity Club Tournament and Section III Class AA tournament.

Maneri's accolades include Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Perry tournament and CNY Wrestling's wrestler of the week for Dec. 26.

Brad Boyhan, a senior and Auburn's most seasoned wrestler, received the seventh seed in the 145-pound bracket. Boyhan has been limited to 15 matches this season, posting a 9-6 record. He placed third at the Section III Class AA tournament earlier this month.

This weekend marks New York's second turn with its new qualifying procedure for the state tournament. The new rule, which was approved in 2020 and put into practice during the 2021-22 winter season, pre-determines how many wrestlers from each section will reach the NYSPHSAA championships, based on their finish at their respective section championships.

Section III will send one Division I wrestler (the section champion) and two Division II wrestlers (the section champion and runner-up) to the state championships this year. The auto-qualifying procedure is based on each Section's performance in previous state tournaments.

Last year, Section III sent three wrestlers to the Division II state championships, which is what allowed J-E/PB/C-M's Nolan to qualify despite placing third at sectionals.

Under the NYSPHSAA's previous system, which was in place from 2007 through 2020, the state used a points system that awarded at-large bids to individuals based on their performance throughout the season.

New York's wrestling committees cited the complicated process — wrestlers' individual data must be submitted within 24 hours following sectionals, and tabulated by the state committee — as one of the reasons for the change.